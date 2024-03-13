There could be a growing gap in Europe between management and employee attitudes towards returning to the office.

There could be a growing gap in Europe between management and employee attitudes towards returning to the office.

By Aoife Barry

One of the biggest issues for workplaces in 2024 is their approach to returning to the office, which isn't that straightforward.

Should a company introduce a return-to-office (RTO) mandate? What impact do RTO mandates have on staff morale and performance? And what is the ideal balance for employees when it comes to working from the office or home?

A recent survey gives an insight into the gap that can be present between how managers and employees feel about this issue, which is of interest to workplaces globally. The survey was undertaken by Checkr: it surveyed 3,000 American workers, both employees and business leaders in management positions.

The results showed that 56 per cent of managers see red flags if employees are passionately against returning to the office––while only 38 per cent of employees feel the same way.

This signals that there could be a growing gap in Europe between management and employee attitudes towards returning to the office.

The survey also found that 68 per cent of managers want remote work to continue, while 48 per cent of employees want the same. Looking at how people are feeling in the workplace, it found that 60 per cent of both management and employees say that workers are overworked and far too stressed in the workplace.

Europe’s approach

Some major European employers, such as tech giants Google and Amazon, have moved swiftly to try and ensure staff are present in the office more days than not, introducing RTO mandates and saying they believe this will have a positive impact on their global workforce.

Yet RTOs aren’t a panacea to post-Covid woes. A University of Pittsburgh study found evidence that RTO mandates hurt employee satisfaction and did not improve a company's performance.

These mandates can also have an effect on attrition––as the app Grindr discovered when it introduced one. In fact, a global report by Unispace found that 42 per cent of employers who have mandated returns have higher staff turnover.

There are also concerns over how “deskless” workers are treated and how they feel in the workplace. The 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer looked at trust at work and found that deskless workers feel unprotected when it comes to burnout. It also noted that there could be a trust gap between these workers and their management.

Ireland has just brought in a new right to request remote working arrangements for all workers and a right for parents and carers to seek flexible working. The attitude towards remote working in Ireland was underscored when Minister Simon Coveney commented: “Remote working became a new norm for many employers and employees in the wake of COVID-19 and it is clear it is here to stay”.

Europe is a great place to work remotely. When 108 countries were ranked to see who came out best for remote working, the top 10 was dominated by European countries, with Denmark coming out on top.

Ideal balance

Hybrid policies are seen as the ideal balance for many workplaces, but it depends on the definition of “hybrid”.

EY found that both employers (47 per cent) and employees (37 per cent) prefer two or three days of remote work per week.

But when given a choice, half of employees would prefer no more than one day in the office per week, and 34 per cent would like to be fully remote. While just a fifth of employers prefer fully remote work for knowledge workers.

When Eurostat looked at the issue of hybrid working in Europe, it found that hybrid working “is expected to continue to grow,” but warned that “it will be critical for policymakers and social partners to reach agreement on the conditions under which hybrid work should ideally be performed”.

So while remote and hybrid working might be here to stay, there isn’t yet a common consensus about how to deal with the situation, as we can see from recent surveys.

As a result, companies are taking individual approaches. For tech giants it might make sense to introduce an RTO mandate, but for SMEs, it might be more fruitful to take a slower, case-by-case approach guided by communication with employees.

Employees, meanwhile, have the knowledge that if they are unhappy with how their current employer is approaching remote or hybrid work, this could be an opportunity for them to move to somewhere more aligned with their needs.

