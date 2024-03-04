By Tanuja Randery

Realising the economic and social potential presented by AI and maintaining the growth in adoption across Europe means equipping everyone with the right skills so we can all be included in Europe’s digital journey, Tanuja Randery writes.

2023 was a turning point for AI. Across Europe, the accessibility of generative AI created a surge of innovation among consumers and businesses.

Organisations of all sizes across all industries, along with citizens, are engaging with this groundbreaking technology like never before, according to a recent study by Strand Partners, commissioned by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The report estimates that AI could unlock €600 billion for Europe's economy by 2030 if European appetites for AI can be maintained.

How can Europe seize this opportunity? The report suggests that closing the digital skills gap will be the greatest gift governments can give to both businesses and citizens.

2023 was a watershed moment for AI

The number of businesses using AI increased by 32% last year, with over two-thirds of those using the technology reporting increased revenues, improved productivity, or stimulated innovation as a result.

Across Europe, we are already seeing the widespread positive results of harnessing AI to transform industries.

NeuroPro uses AI machine learning (ML) to improve accuracy in diagnosing complex brain diseases, reducing the time it takes hospitals to share medical data and make a diagnosis from weeks to hours.

Swiss chard grows under LED lights at an indoor urban farm that grows vegetables on vertically stacked rack systems in Singapore, July 2023 AP Photo/David Goldman

Dutch start-up Growy uses AI applications to monitor and tend to its vertical farms, processing vast amounts of data including watering, feeding, and harvesting information to optimise plant health.

The company offers a glimpse into an innovative, competitive and sustainable farming model of the future.

These businesses show what can be achieved through AI innovation. Citizens also see this potential — over half (52%) believe that AI will be important in addressing big societal challenges, such as climate change and disease control.

Closing digital skills gaps

As businesses increase their use of AI, a lack of digital skills threatens to hold Europe back.

Almost half (44%) of European businesses reported that being unable to find staff with the right digital skills was a barrier to digital technology positively impacting the business, while 27% said it was preventing them from adopting new technology.

A lack of skills doesn’t indicate a lack of interest. At least 61% of European citizens are open to learning new digital skills, believing it will enhance their career prospects and enable them to stay competitive in the job market.

Bridging the digital skills gap is crucial. Improving skills among both tech and non-tech employees, through training programmes and dedicated funding, will empower Europe to unlock its digital potential.

A teacher works in an empty classroom at the Pompeu Fabra university in Barcelona, March 2020 AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

To close the skills gap we must tackle the barriers which stop citizens from building on this clear interest.

Strand’s survey found that the cost of training programmes (45%) and a lack of time (24%) are the critical barriers citizens believe are holding them back.

Crucially, these barriers are more likely to impact those from less privileged or historically left-behind groups — increasing existing inequalities.

How do we harness AI for all?

The EU has a range of initiatives to improve digital skills, including the Digital Europe Programme and the Digital Education Action Plan.

AWS is similarly committed to improving access to digital skills training. We have already provided 900,000 people across Europe with cloud computing skills, and our AI Ready pledge aims to provide free AI skills training to 2 million more.

Efforts like these will provide Europe with the foundation it needs to unlock its digital future.

Realising the economic and social potential presented by AI and maintaining the growth in adoption across Europe means equipping everyone with the right skills so we can all be included in Europe’s digital journey.

_Tanuja Randery is Managing Director of Amazon Web Services (AWS) EMEA.

