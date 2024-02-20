Why eSIMs are perfect for short & long stay travelling

‘Partner Content’ is used to describe brand content that is paid for and controlled by the advertiser rather than the Euronews editorial team. This content is produced by commercial departments and does not involve Euronews editorial staff or news journalists. The funding partner has control of the topics, content and final approval in collaboration with Euronews’ commercial production department.

Virtual eSIMs provide mobile internet access via local operators. They are proving popular with expats and travellers who move from country to country. With a virtual eSIM you can change your network without removing your SIM and inserting a new one. Although eSIMs have been on the market for several years, they're considered a new technology for many people.

You can activate a digital eSIM in a matter of minutes, by purchasing and installing an eSIM plan. eSIMs are often provided through VoIP phone providers such as Zadarma’s eSIM, a prepaid virtual SIM that provides mobile internet across 150 countries. Zadarma’s eSIM is popular among travellers and nomads and is widely compatible with over 200 devices across Apple, Samsung and Google as well as wider operating systems. You activate the eSIM on arrival or even before you leave (if your country is included). To activate, users must simply register with Zadarma, select the relevant price plan and scan the QR code.

What are the advantages of digital eSIMs for travelling?

Affordable communication for travellers

If you travel a lot, then you’ll know that ensuring a line of communication can be an expensive and stressful process. A virtual eSIM is a hassle-free way to avoid hefty phone bills and roaming charges while abroad. WiFi and communication costs are effectively reduced as you don't have to buy a physical SIM card in the visited country.

Some VoIP eSIMs, like Zadarma, allow users access to their own virtual numbers which can be used to communicate in multiple countries. It's important to note that virtual phone numbers are not included with an eSIM by default, but are available as an optional purchase. A digital eSIM provided through a VoIP phone system vendor can substantially cut the cost of calling and texting while also providing budget-friendly mobile internet access and the ability to make internet-based calls using WhatsApp, Skype or via a virtual number.

Easy to set up when on the go

The eSIM setup process takes a matter of minutes and many eSIMs can be activated simply by scanning a QR code. This automatically triggers the registration of your eSIM profile with your mobile device network. You may also activate your digital SIM remotely, allowing instant connectivity as soon as you arrive in a new country. This can be a considerable time-saving advantage for business travellers or expats who need to get work done as soon as possible and can’t waste time looking for a local SIM card vendor.

Low-hassle travelling

With an eSIM, there’s no need to manually switch SIMs when travelling to different countries. Instead, you can download a new eSIM remotely and start using it immediately. When travelling abroad, staying connected can be a problem, especially if you’re unfamiliar with local service providers. With an eSIM, staying connected while travelling is much easier. Travellers can keep their eSIMs active even when they're out of the country. This makes it easier to access on arrival at their international destination.

Monthly, annual and multi-regional payment plans

The best virtual eSIMs offer annual or monthly price plans. Zadarma’s eSIM is ideal for long or short term travellers, who hop from one country to the next. You can pay monthly or annually, with payment plans covering multiple countries and regions.

Flexibility and virtual numbers

As mentioned, international travellers have more freedom with a digital eSIM, with options to choose monthly or annual mobile internet plans, whilst retaining their original number. Purchasing a virtual number will also give you access to a flexible international phone number that can be used in different regions.

eSIMs are proving popular for travellers and international commuters

Travel eSIMs are becoming increasingly popular due to their numerous advantages over traditional SIM cards. Virtual eSIMs provide affordable mobile internet access and facilitate easier communication for travellers, without the need to pre-order or overpay on international roaming charges.

With a virtual eSIM, like Zadarma, you can pay upfront and avoid additional fees. With a digital eSIM, you can enjoy the flexibility and accessibility of instant internet access, moving freely between regions without worrying about data.

Virtual eSIM are proving to be one of the best travel companions phone users could ask for, making travelling easier and more convenient for long or short term travellers, globally.