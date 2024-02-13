How do Europeans compare globally on employee engagement?

Many Europeans say they are not engaged at work.

By Amanda Kavanagh

Globally most employees are either “quiet quitting” or “loud quitting”, according to a recent report.

Some 59 per cent are not engaged in their work, 18 per cent are actively disengaged, while just 23 per cent are thriving at work.

And while global engagement is up overall (2 per cent), that's primarily due to year-on-year percentage increases in South Asia, Latin America, the Caribbean, Post-Soviet Eurasia, Australia and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, there was no change for European workers who retained the lowest spot on the list of engaged employees, with just 13 per cent reporting they are highly involved in and enthusiastic about their work and workplace.

Despite low engagement, figures around daily anger and stress are lower for Europeans than workers in other countries.

Some 39 per cent of Europeans reported daily stress, compared to the global average of 44 per cent. The US and Canada reported the highest levels of stress with 52 per cent of all those surveyed.

While 14 per cent of Europeans recorded daily anger compared to the global average of 21 per cent – only Latin America and the Caribbean reported less anger with 13 per cent.

Why are European workers so unengaged?

The report doesn’t go into specifics of why Europeans are disengaged at work, so we are left to speculate.

That said, according to the Gallup report, managers are the linchpins of engagement saying 70 per cent of team engagement is attributable to the manager – do remember, they are selling management training.

It could also be partly attributed to cultural factors, as European societies often value work-life balance and place a strong emphasis on personal time, family and leisure.

When at work, there may be expectations for work to be not only financially rewarding but also offer a sense of purpose and fulfilment. And the latter two can not be guaranteed easily.

Additionally, continued rounds of layoffs across finance and tech give rise to job instability which can be a barrier to fully investing yourself in a company.

Interestingly, though just 35 per cent of Europeans surveyed say they are watching for or actively seeking a new job, some 56 per cent say it’s a good time to look for a new job.

If you’re part of the 87 per cent of European workers who are not actively engaged in your workplace, it could be time to try something new.

