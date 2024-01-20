SpaceX flight successfully docks at International Space Station

By Euronews

On board are European astronauts from Italy and Sweden as well as Turkey’s first ever citizen in space.

The SpaceX flight Axiom Mission 3 has docked on the International Space Station with Italian, Swedish and Turkish astronauts on board.

The Falcon rocket blasted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center late afternoon on Thursday, carrying three men - all with military pilot experience and representing their homelands.

Their escort on the trip was a retired NASA astronaut who now works for the company which arranged the private flight.

They will spend two weeks performing experiments, chatting to schoolchildren and soaking in the views of Earth from the International Space Station, before returning home.

It's costing each of the three countries $55 million (about €50m) or more.

The arriving crew included Turkey's first person into space, Alper Gezeravci.

He was joined by Sweden’s Marcus Wandt, Italian Air Force Colonel Walter Villadei and the trio's NASA escort Michael Lopez-Alegria.