By Euronews with AFP

Elon Musk's X suffered one of its biggest outages on Thursday, with users losing access to their posts and timelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, suffered a major disruption early on Thursday morning, with a peak of nearly 100,000 users reporting that the platform was down.

According to Bloomberg, it was the biggest outage the platform has seen since it was bought by Elon Musk in a $44 billion (€40.21 billion) deal in October last year.

Since his takeover, users have encountered numerous technical difficulties, with the billionaire laying off more than half of the company’s workforce in his first few months in charge.

Early on the morning of December 21 users started reporting the service was down, with growing numbers of reports on downdetector.com, a website where users can report when a website or Internet service is not working.

At its peak at 05:42 GMT, 90,389 users reported the site as down.

The hashtag #TwitterDown and #XDown were trending across the platform on Thursday morning, with many users sharing popular memes to showcase their worries that their accounts had been suspended.

Users found their news feeds were empty and no new tweets were visible, although the twitter.com website was available and the "spaces" function visible.

Unable to publish on X, social network users reported the incident to competitors such as Facebook, Threads and Reddit.

Latest stumble from Elon’s X

The platform resumed service for users in several countries shortly after 06:40 GMT.

At the height of the incident, Downdetector reported that around 67,000 US users had reported problems.

The incident also affected X Pro, formerly known as TweetDeck.

There was no immediate comment from X, nor any indication of what caused the incident.

X has been surrounded by controversy since Musk’s takeover, and is currently facing legal action from the European Commission, over potential breaches of EU rules around content moderation, advertising transparency, and data access.

It’s the first-ever proceeding under the new Digital Services Act, which the EU designed to make the internet safer for consumers.

A major outage on X was also reported by Downdetector in February, affecting thousands of users.