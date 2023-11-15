‘Affiliate Content’ is used to describe content that contains affiliate links. Euronews is compensated for the products and services linked to this article. This content is produced by Euronews affiliates and does not involve Euronews editorial staff or news journalists.

It won’t be a surprise to learn that January and February are when job hunting heats up.

Multiple job search companies say that the start of the year is big for hiring, with January accounting for almost 10 per cent of annual job postings in the UK.

How to get ahead of the New Year job hunt wave

All this change can often mean new opportunities emerge. But savvy job-seekers know that towards the end of the year is the time to start dusting off the resume and to start applying.

Not only do some employers begin advertising new year roles as early as December, but having all your ducks in a row means you will be well set up to pounce on any exciting job openings in the new year.

What can you do now to put yourself in the strongest possible position come January? Read on for some simple strategies.

Define your dream role

Whether you’re keen to grow and learn, want to change industries or find somewhere with a more competitive salary and benefits, have a clear idea of exactly what you want.

And while a salary jump might seem like an obvious thing to add to the list, try not to place too much importance on it.

According to one survey, 64 per cent of respondents said better pay and benefits were top priority when looking for new jobs, but almost as many, 61 per cent, said they were looking for greater work-life balance and better personal well-being.

Jot down a few bullet points listing the ways a new role could positively impact your life (e.g. a remote or hybrid job that cuts down your commute, a great learning and development programme) and use this as a benchmark when exploring job listings.

Suss out salaries

Researching salaries will not only yield valuable info about how your current salary stacks up, but you’ll also pick up interesting data about what companies are the big players in your industry and what changes it has undergone.

Gathering this information can not only help make sure you are fairly compensated when it comes to salary negotiations, but might also alert you to areas of growth within your industry and valuable upskilling opportunities.

Nail networking

Putting it out there that you are considering a job change, even if done casually over lunch, is a powerful way of planting the seeds of change.

Doing so now means you will be top of mind when jobs start being posted, and you may find more opportunities being sent your way.

Studies show that your weaker connections can be more valuable than stronger professional ties when it comes to helping you find a new role, so consider re-connecting with people you haven’t talked to in a while.

Audit your online presence

Use this time to give your online presence a review and refresh. Is your personal brand strong and clear about what you have to offer? Are you sending a cohesive message across your various social networks?

If you’re social media shy, having some kind of a presence, even if it’s a simple one-page website, can have an impact.

A 2017 survey showed that 57 per cent of employers were less likely to interview a candidate they can’t find online, and over half had decided not to hire a candidate based on their social media profiles––so it’s important to thread the needle and make sure you are putting out what you want employers to see.

