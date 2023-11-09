By Graham Keeley

Digital technology can be the way to a brighter future for small and medium enterprises, but, so far, one-third of European SMEs have been slow to take advantage of this essential tool.

Representatives from European SMEs and an expert from Huawei will talk about the best way to tackle digitalisation and the help on hand to make this transition in a Euronews Debate moderated by Chris Burns.

You can watch the debate live at the top of this article on November 15 at 15:25 CET.

The debate comes as a recent European Union report found more than two-thirds of SMEs have a basic level of ‘digital intensity’.

The Digital Decade, which was published in September, found that 69% of SMEs had basic digital knowledge and the remaining 21% were yet to take advantage of this basic tool. However, this was an increase from 2021 when 56% of SMEs were digitalised, according to Eurostat figures.

There are at least 23 million SMEs in the EU, which provide over half of the eurozone’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and two-thirds of private sector jobs.

Meet the panel

The guests for this Euronews Debate include Jesus Contreras, the chief financial and operating officer of EIT Digital, which drives innovation for large corporates, start-ups, and talent. The company also links start-ups with investors.

Also joining the panel is Horst Heitz, chair of the SME Connect Steering Committee, a European business group.

Another guest is Afke Schaart, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs for Huawei, who has also worked as a director for Microsoft and was a Dutch MP.

The panel will also welcome Amandine Laveau-Zimmerle, president of the DIGITAL SME France, and founder and CEO of Steel PC, an IT consulting firm which works in France and Luxembourg.

What’s on the agenda?

During the live debate, the guests will discuss the current state of digital adoption among SMEs in Europe and the challenges this poses, such as financial and employment uncertainty.

Other issues on the agenda will be problems with recruitment, rising inflation, interest rate hikes and increased energy costs amid the backdrop of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Cybersecurity breaches and raw material costs can also slow digital transformation, an issue that the panel will address.

They will also look at the question of what action or support is available for SMEs.

The debate participants will discuss the role of open-source platforms and resources in helping SMEs to adopt digital technologies.

Providing low-cost or even free software and digital transformation platforms – such as Entando – can help SMEs adopt digital technologies. But how many small companies know about these platforms?

These tools may help companies to innovate, provide greater flexibility and agility, as well as building communities.

Panellists will also discuss the digital ecosystems that exist in Europe to help SMEs and to foster innovation.

Among them is the EU’s Get Digital initiative which includes workshops in the EU as well as in Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova. These provide tailored coaching from experts about support services for SMEs.

The debate participants will look at the role which policymakers can play to help SMEs to overcome digital barriers and the policies which can be implemented to support SMEs.

One such policy is the project ReStartSME or Digital Vouchers. Guests will be invited to discuss the regulatory regime within the EU, which is designed to help SMEs.

Looking ahead, the debate will also discuss the impact of emerging technologies on SMEs.

5G is among the technologies that companies must address and could use to their advantage. But how can this be used to drive growth and innovation?

Euronews journalist Chris Burns, who will host the debate, said: “We are going to put our heads together – SMEs and tech types – to see how we can close the digital gap and in a greener fashion.”