Representatives and companies from 28 countries, including the US and China, as well as the EU, signed the pact that aims to tackle the risks of so-called frontier AI models.

A “world-first” agreement was reached on artificial intelligence (AI) safety at a global summit in the United Kingdom on Wednesday.

Tech experts, global leaders and representatives from across 27 countries and the European Union descended on the UK’s AI Safety Summit, which runs until Thursday at Bletchley Park, once home to Second World War codebreakers.

Here are the key takeaways from the first day.

The AI agreement

The Bletchley Declaration on AI safety is a statement signed by representatives and companies of 28 countries, including the US, China, and the EU. It aims to tackle the risks of so-called frontier AI models - the large language models developed by companies such as OpenAI.

The UK government called it a “world-first” agreement between the signatories, which aims to identify the “AI safety risks of shared concern” and build “respective risk-based policies across countries”.

FILE - An exterior view shows the mansion house at Bletchley Park museum in the town of Bletchley in Buckinghamshire, England, Jan. 15, 2015. Matt Dunham/Copyright 2023 The AP.

However, it is unclear how exactly the agreements will play out.

The UK’s Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology Michelle Donelan said the agreement was a “landmark achievement” and that it “lays the foundations for today’s discussions”.

The UK government also announced that there would be future AI safety summits.

South Korea will launch another “mini virtual” Summit on AI in the next six months and France will host the next in-person AI summit next year.

However, experts argue the agreement does not go far enough.

"Bringing major powers together to endorse ethical principles can be viewed as a success, but the undertaking of producing concrete policies and accountability mechanisms must follow swiftly," Paul Teather, CEO of AI-enabled research firm AMPLYFI, told Euronews Next.

"Vague terminology leaves room for misinterpretation while relying solely on voluntary cooperation is insufficient toward sparking globally recognised best practices around AI".

Key speakers

Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk arrived at the summit and kept quiet during the talks but said the gathering seeks to establish a “referee” for tech companies.

“I think what we’re really aiming for here is to establish a framework for insight so that there’s at least a third-party referee, an independent referee, that can observe what leading AI companies are doing and at least sound the alarm if they have concerns,” he told the PA news agency.

“I think what we’re aiming for here is... first, to establish that there should be a referee function, I think there should.

And then, you know, be cautious in how regulations are applied, so you don’t go charging in with regulations that inhibit the positive side of AI”.

Musk will speak with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak later on Wednesday on his platform X, formerly Twitter.

Britain’s King Charles III sent in a video speech in which he compared the development of AI to the significance of splitting the atom and harnessing fire.

US Vice President Kamala Harris, with husband Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, arrives at Stansted Airport for her visit to the UK to attend the AI safety summit. Joe Giddens/AP

He said AI was “one of the greatest technological leaps in the history of human endeavour” and said it could help “hasten our journey towards net zero and realise a new era of potentially limitless clean green energy”.

But he warned: “We must work together on combatting its significant risks too”.

US Vice President Kamala Harris said that action was needed now to address “the full spectrum” of AI risks and not just “existential” fears about threats of cyber attacks or the development of bioweapons.

“There are additional threats that also demand our action, threats that are currently causing harm and to many people also feel existential,” she said at the US embassy in London.

The UK’s ambitions

It is no secret that Sunak wants the UK to be a leader in AI. However, other countries are already setting their own AI regulations.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is stiff competition from the US. President Joe Biden said “America will lead the way during this period of technological change” after signing an AI executive order on October 30. Meanwhile, the EU also has its own set of AI guidelines.

However, unlike the EU, the UK has said it does not plan to adopt new legislation to regulate AI but would instead require the existing regulators in the UK to be responsible for AI in their sectors.

China too has been pushing through its own rules governing generative AI.

The country’s vice minister of technology Wu Zhaohui said at the summit China will contribute to an “international mechanism [on AI], broadening participation, and a governance framework based on wide consensus delivering benefits to the people, and building a community with a shared future for mankind”.