Here is a look at the "ring of fire" solar eclipse that swept through the Americas over the weekend.

Crowds gathered across the Americas to see the rare annular "ring of fire" solar eclipse over the weekend.

An annular solar eclipse is when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth while at its farthest point from the Earth, according to NASA.

It creates a "ring of fire" effect because the Moon doesn't completely cover the Sun (like in a total eclipse) and instead leaves a bright border.

The solar eclipse lasted between 2.5 to 3 hours at any given spot, with the ring of fire portion lasting a few minutes depending on the location.

Those gathered to see the eclipse needed special eye protection to safely watch it.

It crossed the western United States, Mexico, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Brazil. Much of the rest of the Western Hemisphere got a partial eclipse.

Here is a look at the best photos of the rare solar eclipse.

The moon passes between earth and the sun during a rare "ring of fire" eclipse of the sun Saturday, October 14, 2023, in Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah, US. AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Samia Harboe, her son Logan and her friend's son wear eclipse glasses during totality of the annular solar eclipse in Eugene, Oregon, US on Saturday, October 14, 2023. AP Photo/Claire Rush

A bee flies near a flower during a solar eclipse on Saturday, October 14, 2023, in Austin, Texas, US. AP Photo/Ashley Landis

People watch a "ring of fire" solar eclipse in Tatacoa Desert, Colombia, Saturday, October 14, 202 Ivan Valencia/AP Photo

The "Ring of Fire" effect caused during the annular solar eclipse is seen from Penonome, Panama. Luis Acosta / AFP

Viewers use special glasses to watch from San Antonio, as the moon moves in front of the sun during an annular solar eclipse, or ring of fire. Eric Gay/AP Photo

The annular solar eclipse appears from behind clouds above Skinner Butte in Eugene, Oregon, US, Saturday, October 14, 2023. Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard via AP

An annular solar eclipse seen from Tatacoa Desert, Colombia. Ivan Valencia/AP Photo

A "ring of fire" solar eclipse is seen from Tatacoa Desert, Colombia Ivan Valencia/AP Photo

People watch the "ring of fire" solar eclipse at a blocked street by protestors in Guatemala City. Moises Castillo/AP Photo

The next ring of fire eclipse will be in October 2024 at the southernmost tip of South America. Antarctica will see one in 2026. The next ring of fire visible in the US will not be until 2039, with Alaska the only state in its direct path.