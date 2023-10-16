Here is a look at the "ring of fire" solar eclipse that swept through the Americas over the weekend.
Crowds gathered across the Americas to see the rare annular "ring of fire" solar eclipse over the weekend.
An annular solar eclipse is when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth while at its farthest point from the Earth, according to NASA.
It creates a "ring of fire" effect because the Moon doesn't completely cover the Sun (like in a total eclipse) and instead leaves a bright border.
The solar eclipse lasted between 2.5 to 3 hours at any given spot, with the ring of fire portion lasting a few minutes depending on the location.
Those gathered to see the eclipse needed special eye protection to safely watch it.
It crossed the western United States, Mexico, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Brazil. Much of the rest of the Western Hemisphere got a partial eclipse.
Here is a look at the best photos of the rare solar eclipse.
The next ring of fire eclipse will be in October 2024 at the southernmost tip of South America. Antarctica will see one in 2026. The next ring of fire visible in the US will not be until 2039, with Alaska the only state in its direct path.