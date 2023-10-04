By Euronews

Bawendi and Brus are American and Ekimov is Russian. The prize is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and is worth 11m Swedish kronor (€947,700).

The Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded to scientists Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus and Alexi Ekimov for work on tiny quantum dots.

It rewards the discovery and development of quantum dots, nanoparticles so tiny that their size determines their properties.

The smallest components of nanotechnology spread light from televisions and LED lamps, and can also guide surgeons when removing tumour tissue.

