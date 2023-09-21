Around 35,000 children are diagnosed with cancer every year in the EU.

The KickCancer Foundation is advocating for further research and investment against paediatric cancer.

Its managing director, Delphine Heenen, elaborates on why medicines and treatments against childhood cancer are so far insufficient in the European Union – and the eventual solutions ahead.

"One part of the problem is the drugs available to adults with cancer will not help children with cancer. "And that is one of the aspects that we hope to solve with the current reform of the pharmaceutical strategy in the pharmaceutical legislation in Europe," Heenen says.

Incidence can amount to almost 18 cases for every 100,000 children and young adults (17.9 per 100,000 boys, 16.5 per 100,000 EU girls).