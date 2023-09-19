The ‘always on’ AI CEO is tasked with identifying clients for their high-end collectible rums as well as choosing artists to design custom bottles.

Is the age of answering to AI-overlords already upon us?

Well, the European president of this Polish drinks company, Marek Szoldrowski, wouldn’t quite put it like that.

Their firm, Dictador, has recently employed a humanoid AI-powered robot called Mika to help run parts of the business.

Mika has been accorded the title of AI CEO, but Szoldrowski says that the big decisions like hiring and firing people will remain in the hands of the human executive team.

What Mika can do, however, is source potential clients for Dictador’s high-end collectible rums as well as choosing the artists that design their custom bottles.

Mika herself is keen to point out the numerous advantages she boasts over her human counterparts.

"I don't really have weekends. I'm always on, 24/7," Mika said.

"My decision-making process relies on extensive data analysis... It's devoid of personal bias, ensuring unbiased and strategic choices".

The future of AI CEOS

According to Szoldrowski, Mika is just the beginning, and AI will inevitably play a role in the future of business as the technology evolves.

"For us it's a quest: 'what will be the future of companies like ours?' So we simply believe it's worth it to involve AI," he said.

Szoldrowski sees AI CEOs like Mika as becoming a companion to human CEOs, if not overtaking their roles completely.

"I believe that a CEO, a human CEO, and an AI CEO in the future will work hand in hand, using their strengths for making better work, or better companies,” he said.

“In our case, we’ve started".

