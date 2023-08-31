By Euronews and AP

The next Super Blue Moon won't be seen until 2037. But if you missed out, this is how it looked from Europe.

A rare Super Blue Moon - the closest full Moon of the year - dazzled stargazers across Europe on Wednesday night.

Saturn joined the celestial spectacle, visible alongside the Moon, at least where skies were clear.

It was the second full Moon of August, hence why it is a Blue Moon. And as it was unusually close to Earth, it is therefore a Super Moon.

The Moon appeared to be bigger and brighter than usual, given its close proximity to Earth: just 357,344 km or so. The August 1 supermoon was more than 160 km further away.

Here's how it looked in countries across Europe.

Spain

The moon known as blue moon rises behind the small village of Ujue, northern Spain, Wednesday, August. 30, 2023. Alvaro Barrientos/AP

Greece

The supermoon rises behind the ancient temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, about 70 km south of Athens, Greece, Wednesday, August 30, 2023. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP

The supermoon rises behind the Chlemoutsi medieval castle in Kyllini, Peloponnese, Greece, Wednesday, August 30, 2023. Petros Giannakouris/AP

Italy

A supermoon rises over the Colosseum in Rome, Wednesday, August 30, 2023. Gregorio Borgia/AP

The August Super Blue Moon sets behind a spire of the Duomo gothic cathedral in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, August 30, 2023. Luca Bruno/AP

UK

The Super Blue Moon sets behind the Scott Monument in Edinburgh, Thursday, August 31, 2023. Jane Barlow/PA

Portugal

People watch a supermoon rise above Lisbon, Wednesday, August 30, 2023. Armando Franca/AP

Cyprus

The supermoon rises behind Ayioi Anargiroi Orthodox church near Ayia Napa and Protaras in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. Petros Karadjias/AP

The supermoon rises over the Mediterranean sea as a boat passes at Konnos bay near Ayia Napa and Protaras on the island of Cyprus, on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. Petros Karadjias/AP

Turkey

The full Moon rises behind the Galata tower in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, August 30, 2023. Khalil Hamra/AP

Akıncı unmanned aerial craft passing in front of the Supermoon during a demonstration flight on the first day of Teknofest in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday August 30, 2023. Emrah Gurel/AP

If you missed it, it will be a long wait for another opportunity to see one: the next Super Blue Moon isn’t until 2037.

But another regular Super Moon is on the horizon at the end of September, the last one of the year.