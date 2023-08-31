The next Super Blue Moon won't be seen until 2037. But if you missed out, this is how it looked from Europe.
A rare Super Blue Moon - the closest full Moon of the year - dazzled stargazers across Europe on Wednesday night.
Saturn joined the celestial spectacle, visible alongside the Moon, at least where skies were clear.
It was the second full Moon of August, hence why it is a Blue Moon. And as it was unusually close to Earth, it is therefore a Super Moon.
The Moon appeared to be bigger and brighter than usual, given its close proximity to Earth: just 357,344 km or so. The August 1 supermoon was more than 160 km further away.
Here's how it looked in countries across Europe.
Spain
Greece
Italy
UK
Portugal
Cyprus
Turkey
If you missed it, it will be a long wait for another opportunity to see one: the next Super Blue Moon isn’t until 2037.
But another regular Super Moon is on the horizon at the end of September, the last one of the year.