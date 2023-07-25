The new law will ensure that EV owners in Europe can travel across the bloc with complete coverage, allowing them to easily pay for recharging their vehicles without apps or subscriptions.

EU countries agreed on a new law on Tuesday that will enable the building of additional EV (electric vehicle) chargers and more refuelling stations for alternative fuels along the main highways across the bloc.

The new legislation includes specific targets that the EU must meet by the end of 2025 and 2030, including the building of fast-recharging stations of at least 150kW for cars and vans every 60 km along the EU’s main transport corridors - what’s known as the trans-European transport (TEN-T) network. The network is considered the EU’s main transport corridor.

The introduction of these stations will start “from 2025 onwards,” according to the EU Council.

Heavy-duty vehicles will have to wait longer, with the entire network of rechargers for these vehicles with a minimum output of 350kW expected to be completed by 2030.

In the same year, highways will also be equipped with hydrogen refuelling stations for cars and trucks. At the same time, maritime ports will have to provide shore-side electricity for electrical vessels.

The EU Council also wants to make it easier for drivers of electric vehicles to pay for recharging their vehicles, allowing them to easily make card payments or use contactless devices without the need for subscriptions or apps.

“The new law is a milestone of our ‘Fit for 55’ policy providing for more public recharging capacity on the streets in cities and along the motorways across Europe,” said Raquel Sánchez Jiménez, Spain’s minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda.

“We are optimistic that in the near future, citizens will be able to charge their electric cars as easily as they do today in traditional petrol stations.”

The law will officially come into force across the EU after being published in the EU’s official journal after the summer. It will enter into force on the 20th day after publication, and the new rules will apply six months later.