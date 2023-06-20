By Euronews with AP

US President Joe Biden will convene a group of technology leaders on Tuesday to debate artificial intelligence.

The Biden administration is seeking to figure out how to regulate the emergent field of artificial intelligence (AI), looking for ways to nurture its potential for economic growth and national security and protect against its potential dangers.

Biden plans to meet with eight experts from academia and advocacy groups to debate the topic.

The sudden emergence of the AI chatbot ChatGPT late last year and other tools have jumpstarted investment in the sector.

New generative AI tools are able to create text, music, images and computer code that resembles content created by humans.

This could increase workers' productivity but some experts have warned that it could also be used to replace workers and create more disinformation.

In May, Biden's administration brought together tech CEOs at the White House to discuss these issues, with the US president telling them: “What you’re doing has enormous potential and enormous danger.”

The Biden administration wants commitments from private companies to address the possible risks of AI.

The European Union, meanwhile, is currently working on the first comprehensive law to regulate artificial intelligence which has been in the works for two years.

ChatGPT creator Sam Altman warned the US Congress last month that while he believes artificial intelligence will benefit humanity, it must be regulated.

AI experts and public figures recently warned that "mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war."

Biden is meeting on Tuesday at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco with Tristan Harris, executive director of the Center for Human Technology; Jim Steyer, the CEO of Common Sense Media; and Joy Buolamwin, founder of the Algorithmic Justice League, among others.