By Euronews with AP

News organisations and government agencies were among those impacted by the outage.

Amazon Web Services experienced an outage on Tuesday with publishers unable to operate their sites.

Thousands of customers reported outages of the cloud computing platform, according to Downdetector.com.

Amazon said on its website that the root cause of the issue was tied to a service called AWS Lambda, which lets customers run code for different types of applications.

It was roughly two hours after customers began experiencing errors the company said AWS services were "fully recovered".

The company said it had experienced multiple error rates for AWS services in the Northern Virginia region where it clusters data centres.

Some of the organisations that were impacted included news organisations, airline companies, fast-food restaurants, and government agencies. AWS is the market leader in the cloud arena.

The company said customers may be dealing with authentication or sign-in errors when using some AWS services, and experiencing challenges when attempting to connect with AWS Support. The issue with Lambda also indirectly affected other AWS services.

Patrick Neighorn, a company spokesperson, declined to provide additional details about the outage.

It was unclear how widespread the problem was.

Morgan Durrant, a spokesperson for Delta Air Lines, said the company experienced “some slowing of inbound calls for some minutes” on Tuesday afternoon.

But he said the outage did not impact bookings, flights or other airport operations.

The episode on Tuesday is reminiscent of a much longer AWS outage in December 2021, which affected a host of US companies for more than five hours.

The outage comes as Amazon is holding a two-day security conference in Anaheim, California to tout its cloud offerings to its clients or other companies that might be interested in storing their data on its vast network of servers around the world.

Companies have been cutting back their spending on the unit, causing growth to slow during the most recent quarter.