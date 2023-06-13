A recent survey by Morgan Stanley reveals surprisingly low usage of AI chatbots, including ChatGPT and Bard.

Despite popular belief, a surprisingly low number of people are actually using AI chatbots such as ChatGPT and Bard, according to a recent survey conducted by Morgan Stanley.

The study, which was conducted in April of this year, included 2 000 people and was focused on AI adoption in addition to people’s willingness to use new AI tools such as ChatGPT and Bard.

The results showed that only 19 per cent of the people who took part in the study said that they have used ChatGPT before, while only 9 per cent of the respondents have used the Google Bard chatbot.

Moreover, the poll showed that the overwhelming majority of the people who are not currently using the chatbots expressed their unwillingness to use the AI tools in the next six months.

These findings are surprising considering that ChatGPT set the record for the fastest-growing user base and AI chatbots - including Bard - have become a hot topic amongst tech users overnight.

A chart from the study further shows that users prefer ChatGPT to Bard, as 4 per cent of the respondents rely on ChatGPT daily, while only 1 per cent opt for using Bard.

The Morgan Stanley analysts behind the survey emphasised that the surprisingly low user engagement with the chatbots could be due to the fact that the tools are still in their early stages.

According to Business Insider, the report shows that chatbot users are primarily interested in using AI tools to acquire knowledge and learn more about certain topics.

Additionally, some early AI adopters commonly use it for researching new products, price comparison, and online shopping which makes AI a useful tool in e-commerce and a revenue boost opportunity for companies.

However, the study further clarifies that a majority of people (56 per cent) still initially rely on simpler and more popular search engines such as Google Search for money-related tasks, including online shopping and travel.