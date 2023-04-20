While a political and legal battle rages in the United States over access to abortion pills, pharmacies in France have been facing a shortage of misoprostol, a commonly used abortion drug.

Medication abortion, which accounts for more than half of all abortions in the US and 70 per cent of them in France, typically involves two drugs: mifepristone, which blocks progesterone and ends the pregnancy, and misoprostol, which triggers contractions. The two-drug combination is also used to treat miscarriages.

Both drugs have lately been in the spotlight in the US, where the Supreme Court is expected to weigh in on Friday on a lower court’s ruling that federal regulators’ approval of mifepristone in 2000 was flawed and should be revoked.

Several Democratic states have since been reportedly stockpiling abortion pills to preserve access to them in the event that the Supreme Court again rolls back on reproductive rights. The new controversy comes less than a year after the Court’s conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade, scrapping the constitutional right to abortion and allowing more than a dozen states to effectively ban abortion outright.

The situation in the US could have ripple effects well beyond the country’s borders, say French reproductive rights campaigners sounding the alarm over the risk of a shortage on the other side of the Atlantic.

Misoprostol was out of stock in pharmacies across several French regions this week, though it remained available in hospitals and planned parenthood centres. France allows drug-induced abortion during the seven first weeks of pregnancy.

The tight supplies were reported in several pharmacies in the Northern region and in the Paris area. France’s Planned Parenthood told Euronews Next its own stocks did not particularly fluctuate, as it doesn’t deal with intermediaries.

The French medicines agency ANSM said on its website that the MisoOne misoprostol pill manufactured by Nordic Pharma is expected to come in tight supplies until the end of the month and the French government has now banned the export of misoprostol pills.

France will also start importing misoprostol abortion pills from Italy to tackle the shortage, Health Minister François Braun announced on Wednesday, pledging to protect what he called a “fundamental right”.

It is not an isolated problem. Europe has experienced shortages or supply squeezes on all kinds of drugs in the last few years. The last one affected paracetamol and amoxicillin in the UK and France this winter.

The cause: a global supply chain that can be paralysed very quickly even if just one component faces production problems.

Canada faced similar challenges with supply-chain tensions creating supplier shortages in December 2022 and February 2023. A doctor from Vancouver told CBC News that she had to perform surgical abortions instead of drug-induced ones.

In both countries, abortion pills are manufactured by a single supplier - Linepharma in Canada and Nordic Pharma in France, a largely US-owned company.

Sarah Durocher, France Planned Parenthood’s president, told Euronews Next that the issue was to rely on one private supplier instead of having a national production for these critical molecules.

“It is crucial for women's rights that governments ensure that all products and drugs needed for abortion are always available,”the French Council for gender equality said this week.

President Emmanuel Macron promised last month he would soon present a law enshrining the right to abortion in the constitution.