Cheers and Tears: Excitement Grows as Football Fans Move on to the Finale

‘Partner Content’ is used to describe brand content that is paid for and controlled by the advertiser rather than the Euronews editorial team. This content is produced by commercial departments and does not involve Euronews editorial staff or news journalists. The funding partner has control of the topics, content and final approval in collaboration with Euronews’ commercial production department.

As fans have clustered around television screens around the world in the past weeks and cheered on their national football teams, it has been an emotional roller coaster that ended in tears for some and elation for others who saw their countries advance. There have already been plenty of extraordinary moments for the history books leading into this final match.

Both joy and anguish were reflected in beautiful moments of celebration and consolation, showing the human connection at the heart of the competition. Now the excitement has built to a fever pitch as home viewers try to predict who will walk away with the ultimate title. What’s clear as the tournament moves toward the finale is that win or lose, players and supporters alike have put their whole hearts into the game.

Ambassadors Make Good on Their Pledge to Inspire Greatness

Many fans were glued to their screens at home with a special eye on the four players who represented electronics giant TCL’s ambassadors in a remarkable campaign to “Inspire Greatness” both on and off the pitch. Spain’s Pedri, Brazil’s Rodrygo, France’s Raphaël Varane, and England’s Phil Foden showed the world what commitment and perseverance look like to millions of viewers, whether their teams advanced or not.

Young star Pedri was an inspiring dynamo on the field during Spain’s matches, playing in all 4 games and reaching the round of 16. Likewise, Rodrygo played with heart and showed grace and sportsmanship as the Brazilian team reached the quarter finals. It was clear to fans that both Pedri and Rodrygo left it all on the field and exemplified a spirit of determination that they hope will be emulated by people across the globe, particularly young aspiring athletes.

As a perfect testament to the ability to be inspirational regardless of victory or defeat, two TCL “Inspire Greatness” ambassadors coincidentally faced each other in a quarterfinal match which would eliminate one of them and advance the other. Phil Foden went up against his fellow ambassador Raphaël Varane as England took on France for a spot in the semi-finals. After Foden’s spectacular goal during the first round, hopes were high for another to move England forward. Foden seemed to be everywhere at once with his apparently inexhaustible speed and drive, but Varane, who overcame an injury during club season to join his team on the pitch, helped the skilful French team secure an incredible 2-1 win. Facing the attacks of a surprising Moroccan team in the semi-final, Varane’s solid performance contributed to the French clean sheet to join Argentina in the last game of the competition.

Using Advanced Technology to Support Sports Fans

Fans watching the adrenaline-filled competition at home on state-of-the-art large-screen audio-visual systems have been privileged to have a front seat to these moments. This is because creating an immersive viewing experience of cheering in a virtual stadium during the games has remained a priority to premium television manufacturers like TCL, who are continually improving technology to meet the needs of sports fans.

TCL’s XL Collection has provided supporters at home unparalleled clarity and sound while following the matches at each stage of the tournament. When these discerning home viewers tune in to the final match, they’ll be doing so on flicker-free screens up to 98 in. (249 cm). They’ll see the winning goal hit the net in high definition on a brilliant green pitch, thanks to state-of-the-art Mini LED in their televisions up to a whopping 75 in. (190 cm) and QLED tech for their larger screens. Up to 144Hz unparalleled refresh rate means they won’t experience blur or lag in fast-moving plays, and they’ll be wrapped in Dolby Atmos surround sound through the TCL soundbar to make it feel like they’re amid the roar of the crowd. These and a multitude of features developed for these cutting-edge systems reflect the company’s investment in sports fans well beyond this tournament.

More Than a Score

As people look ahead to what is certain to be a thrilling final match to crown one team the victor of the tournament, one thing has become crystal clear in these games: Being a winner doesn’t only come down to a final score. Inspiring greatness is all about how you play the game.