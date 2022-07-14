How could the European Health Data Space boost the e-health sector?

Innovative healthcare companies and technology are transforming Europe's e-health sector, but firms still face a number of obstacles due to the current fragmented nature of the European market. That's the view of Alexander Berler, an expert from the organisation Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise (IHE).

He says the European Health Data Space (EHDS), launched in May this year by the European Commission, should overcome this fragmentation.

Smart Health spoke to him about how the EHDS seeks to benefit patients, medical professionals, but also business.

The European health data space creates new opportunities for the European companies in the domain. Alexander Berler Strategic Business Development Director, IHE Catalyst AISBL

_To watch the full interview, click on the video above_