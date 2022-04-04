Among the sand dunes outside of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, a long, sinuous concrete and glass structure emerges from the surrounding desert - and the people responsible for it are calling it the "office of the future".

The newly-completed building from Zaha Hadid Architects will be home to the headquarters of environmental management company BEEAH Group, and was formally opened on Wednesday by the ruler of the Emirate of Sharjah, Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi.

According to the architectural firm, the building has been conceived to dovetail with BEEAH’s sustainability goals by featuring in situ wastewater treatment and renewable energy supplied by the site’s solar array.

The building has also been designed to accommodate the needs of a modern workforce with meeting rooms equipped with collaboration tools to facilitate remote and hybrid work scenarios.

The space also includes "contactless pathways, a virtual concierge, smart meeting rooms, and a companion app that automates day to day tasks," according to the firm.

