Tunisian engineer, Boubaker Siala, has designed a three-wheeled electric solar-powered car, hoping mass production could provide a greener alternative transport for the city's residents.

The founder and CEO of the Tunisian-German startup Bako Motors designed the prototype during the COVID-19 pandemic and produced a model intended for delivery services and urban transport.

"My son Ibrahim and I always ride bikes, and he gets tired during the ups and downs of the road, so he told me why not change the bike to an electric bike, and when we changed it. I discovered that it was not a difficult process," Siala explains.

"So, we said why not try to change cars from fuel to electricity, then we thought to make an electric car from scratch, and right there the dream began," he added.

At a fraction of the cost, the car was entirely built by a team of Tunisian engineers who designed its engine to run for approximately 17,500 km per year just by harnessing power from the sun, according to Siala.

"We know the cost of fuel and fuel problems, so this car that runs on clean energy can reduce the operation cost by 10 times compared to a car that runs on fuel," he added.

By the end of 2023, Siala and his team will have completed the production of a four-wheeled car with the same specs for public use.

"We, the people of the globe, have become fed up with the smoke coming out of cars, so this car gives an opportunity to live in a clean and healthy environment using sustainable and renewable energy, which is solar energy," he said.

