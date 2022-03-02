People across Europe appear to be stocking up on iodine tablets amid fears of a nuclear fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Pharmacies in at least three EU countries say they have seen a surge in demand since fighting erupted near the Chernobyl nuclear plant last week and after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered nuclear deterrence forces on high alert.

Nuclear medicine experts say the pills should only be taken at the guidance of public health experts.

The Belgian Pharmacists' Union told the Belga news agency that over 30,000 boxes were distributed on Monday alone. Belgian pharmacies are dispensing the tablets for free to those with a Belgian identity card.

It’s a similar story in Finland and the Netherlands with demand jumping in the last week. Over the weekend, some pharmacies were out of stock, but the Finnish Association of Pharmacists said there was no need to hoard the tablets as there were plenty of supplies.

Why the sudden surge in demand?

On Sunday, Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered his generals to put the country’s nuclear deterrent forces into a "high alert mode of standby combat duty" in retaliation to sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

It was an unprecedented move that sparked an outcry in the West amongst NATO allies, and calls for calm and restraint from China.

While Putin’s order is concerning, it doesn’t mean a nuclear attack is imminent, Pavel Podvig, a leading nuclear arms expert and senior researcher with the UN Institute for Disarmament Research told Euronews Next earlier this week.

"The signal here is to warn primarily the US that any attempt to strike Russian nuclear forces would eventually be futile, and the Russian forces would be able to respond," he said.

How do iodine pills work?

Iodine tablets can be taken to reduce the risk of developing thyroid cancer in the event of a nuclear accident, according to the Norwegian Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority.

Radioactive iodine released during such an event can be absorbed by the thyroid gland when inhaling contaminated air. Iodine tablets help stop this absorption and as a result reduce the risk of developing thyroid cancer.

However, the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission notes that it is a “very specialised protection”.

“Evacuation is the most effective protective measure in the event of a radiological emergency,'' it says.

”Because it protects the whole body (including the thyroid gland and other organs) from all radionuclides and all exposure pathways”.

Should I take iodine tablets now?

“To what extent iodine tablets would be helpful against the effects of nuclear bombs is at the very least questionable,” Dr Hielke Freerk Boersma, a radiation protection expert at the University of Groningen told Euronews Next.

“The direct effects of nuclear explosions will be disastrous. At large distances, where fallout will presumably dominate, radioactive contamination will certainly not only be caused by radioactive iodine”.

“The unnecessary use of iodine tablets (that might happen when people panic) might also give rise to adverse health effects, albeit that the chance of these effects to occur, is very small”.

Belgium’s Federal Agency for Nuclear Control (FANC) also cautioned against taking the tablets.

“The current situation in #Ukraine does not require taking tablets,” it said on Twitter.

“They remain available free of charge in pharmacies, but are not necessary in this specific case. Only take iodine on the recommendation of the authorities”.