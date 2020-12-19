The 7 best food and drink gifts for a greener Christmas

Christmas time is as much about the indulgent food and drink as it is being with your family and exchanging gifts.

If you're still racking your brains over what to buy your loved ones, you can't go wrong with something tasty.

From scientifically crafted gin to super healthy chocolate, we've rounded up some of our favourite foodie gifts - all of which are eco-friendly of course.

1. Specially crafted gin from Linden Leaf

Established by three Cambridge scientists and engineers with a passion for food and drink, Linden Leaf harnesses the power of molecular gastronomy to make signature spirits.

Sounds impressive right?

Basically, molecular gastronomy is the science behind the taste and smell of things. An ingredient can be extracted in different ways to produce a variety of flavours, and this is what the founders of Linden Leaf have unlocked. Their products also completely organic.

So if you know a gin lover who would appreciate the science behind this, gift boxes with three taster bottles start at €17.76.

2. Organic coffee for the January detox

If a health kick is on the cards after all of the Christmas indulgence, this coffee boasts a range of health benefits with its high antioxidant levels.

Exhale Coffee is currently the only company in the world which makes sure these levels are optimised during the production process. The molecules can bring a range of health benefits from being anti-inflammatory and cardio protective, to antiviral and antibacterial effects.

All products are organically farmed with no pesticides. The company also has a range of sustainability commitments, so you are helping the planet as well.

A 25g bag will get you 14 cups of coffee for around €8. Or if you're worried about your order arriving on time this close to Christmas, you can gift a coffee subscription from €25.

3. Super chocolate

This 'super' chocolate is a great gift for people with dietary requirements, as it's vegan, gluten free and low in sugar.

Wizards Magic Chocolate is also free from palm oil and wrapped in 100 per cent recyclable packaging, so it's good for the environment as well as your waistline.

A mixed case of 12 bars costs around €20.

4. A mindful cookbook

With many of us locked up indoors this Christmas, it might be a good time to try out some new recipes.

Beder's Kitchen cookbook is a charity initiative to raise awareness around mental health and suicide prevention, launched by youth charity, Beder.

Each chapter has a different theme: Start your Day The Right Way, Happy Gut. Happy Life, Fast Food, Soul Food, and Sweet Treats.

The charity was founded by Razzak Mirjan and his family in honour of his younger brother, Beder Mirjan, who sadly took his own life at the age of 18.

Contributors to this book include Gordon Ramsay, Yotam Ottolenghi, Judy Joo, Romy Gill, Carla Henriques to name a few.

At €24.39, this could be the ultimate charitable gift for the foodie in your life this Christmas.

5. Handmade bottled cocktails

Bottle Bar Shop is an independent drinks maker which was established by a couple in southeast London, UK.

All cocktails are created, mixed and bottled by expert mixologist Xhulio, who has worked for some of the best in the industry, and his wife Natalie. There are no additives and no nasties in these drinks either.

Festive flavours such as the 'Twisted Old-fashioned' and 'Christmas in a Bottle' start from €19. And their Luxury Christmas Hamper, with everything you could possibly want for your Christmas tipple, starts from €55.

If you need a last minute present for dad, they also sell craft beer starting at €3.30 a bottle.

6. Vegan-friendly healthy breakfast seeds

Simply Seedz produces a range of porridges and healthy snacks for people with dietary requirements.

All products are made with 100 per cent natural ingredients, low in sugar, vegan, and support your heart and gut health.

Their festive food hampers are a great gift idea.

The Christmas Day Breakfast Hamper and Gluten Free Christmas Hamper both start at €22.

Winter wellness with BumbleZest Drinks

BumbleZest is a healthy drinks range created by husband and wife team Emily and Dan in their London kitchen.

These alcohol-free drinks are great for winter wellness and kickstarting your dry January. They're also vegan-friendly.

In addition, they've got a range of CBD health shots and sparkling waters - plus a zesty CBD tonic which can be enjoyed on its own or mixed into cocktails (or mocktails if you're having a detox).

You can head to their website for more information about the health benefits of these drinks and for some fun recipes to try over the Christmas period.

A pack of twenty 60ml bottles starts from €54.

Whether it's a special festive tipple you're after or something to inspire a healthier January, there's plenty of inspiration to be taken from these businesses.

Make sure you take a look at some of our other festive gift guides too.