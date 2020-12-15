7 eco-friendly gadgets people actually want this Christmas

Electronic waste has increased by 21 per cent in the last five years according to the UN, with 53.6 million metric tonnes (Mt) generated in 2019.

These seven sustainable gadgets will please the tech enthusiasts in your life, and take care of the planet at the same time

1. The Phone case

Pela iPhone cases keep your phone cute and green at the same time.

Made from a material called ‘Flaxstick’, described as a combination of flax straw waste and compostable biopolymers, these phone cases are 100 per cent biodegradable.

With various designs available for all the iPhone models, there is something for everyone.

RRP €44.95 from Pela

There are several designs to choose from with these sustainable phone cases. Pela

2. The Sanikind Mini

If 2020 has taught us anything, it is the importance of washing our hands.

Sanikind was founded over the summer, and aims to reduce plastic waste through mini hand sanitising dispensers made from recycled plastic collected in Haiti and Mexico.

The product is refillable and packaging is 100 per cent plastic-free.

RRP €13 from Sanikind

3. LSTN headphones

Not only do these headphones look super slick, buying a pair helps support the provision of hearing aids for children in deaf schools.

Made from reclaimed wood and with vegan leather pads, these headphones offer high-quality sound whilst helping others at the same time.

RRP €148 from LSTN

Great sound and helping the planet at the same time. LSTN Sound

4. Wake-up light

Waking up in the European winter darkness can be difficult, but a wake-up light can help you feel more refreshed and ready for your day.

The Philips Wake-up light aims to wake up the user in a natural way through the combination of bird sounds and natural light.

Philips is committed to going green through their EcoDesign process and has committed to goals three, twelve and thirteen of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

RRP €65.80 from Philips

Waking up has never been easier. Philips

5. Recyclable electric toothbrush heads

Bamboo toothbrushes may have been all the rage for a while, but for those who don’t want to give up their electric model, these recyclable toothbrush heads can help reduce waste.

Return the used brush heads in pre-paid packaging to the company, and the company makes sure they are recycled correctly.

RRP €6.58 from Brushd

6. Purifying Water Bottle

Calling itself the ‘world’s first self-cleaning bottle’, this stainless steel water bottle uses UV-C technology to purify your water every two hours, ensuring that the water you drink is always fresh.

The battery lasts for one month and is recharged with a USB. The company also donates a part of their sales to the environmental organisation One Percent for the Planet.

RRP 104€ from LARQ

7. Portable charger

These funky chargers are made of 100 per cent recycled waste plastic and powered by batteries from old e-scooters and e-bikes.

The company also offers a free returns service to make sure that all chargers are recycled properly.

RRP €75 from Gomi

