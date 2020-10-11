Facebook
'Unusual but nice': The Russian house covered in discarded bottle tops

Colourful murals decorating a house in Boyarka, near Yekaterinburg, Russia   -   Copyright  AP Photo
Doloresz Katanich

By Doloresz Katanich

with AP

One retired couple have transformed their house into a colourful tourist attraction.

By collecting discarded bottle caps from around their village in Russia, they've created murals on practically every external wall of the house.

It all started when Svetlana Kuzevanova said to her husband one day, "Sasha, let's cover our house with caps - it will be a bit unusual but nice."

What began as a little corner in the garden has taken over the whole property over the last 18 years.

Today, every inch of the cottage is covered with recycled illustrations.

Relatives, friends and neighbours are all fans of Svetlana's house.

"While others throw them away, she is making such beauty out of these (bottle tops), " says neighbour Yulia Melkomukova.

