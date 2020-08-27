The younger you are, the less you notice climate change, says study

Young people aren’t as good at spotting environmental changes, like disappearing biodiversity, compared to older generations. It could mean that irreversible environmental change could go unnoticed if older generations aren’t consulted about what should be considered ‘normal’.

To judge people’s ability to assess environmental change, researchers used an online questionnaire to measure people’s perception of bird populations in the UK over the last decade. Participants were asked how common they thought several species of bird were now compared to when they were 18.

Older people were more likely to accurately judge how much populations had changed within their lifetime and to know which species were in urgent need of conservation action.

“There needs to be more intergenerational communication about the environment and conservation issues,” says lead author of the study Lizzie Jones. “People tend to compare current ecological conditions to reference points set within their own experience, forgetting or ignoring valuable historical information.”

If the focus is only on recent change, historic perspectives could be lost which would make environmental changes look smaller than they actually are.

What is ‘Shifting Baseline Syndrome’?

Scientists at the University of London and the Zoological Society of London say that this is due to a phenomenon called “Shifting Baseline Syndrome”. As environments degrade, so each generation has a different perception of what normal conditions are.

If you rarely saw birds in your back garden while growing up, for example, their complete disappearance is more likely to go unnoticed than it would for someone who saw flocks of them every day.

It could mean that biodiversity changes and degradation of the climate happen without us realising the true extent of the damage. Without input from older generations, this change in what is considered normal can happen over and over again.

Jones warns that it means younger politicians or scientists should not be setting targets or baselines for environmental change without the input of older generations. “This research supports the need to encourage greater intergenerational communication and increase experience of local nature,” she says.

“Knowledge of past environments is critical to evaluate current conditions, comprehend change and set effective conservation targets for the future.”