Facebook
Outdoor

Drop in tourism leaves orphaned baby elephants without funding

euronews_icons_loading
Drop in tourism leaves orphaned baby elephants without funding
Copyright  Photo by David Clode on Unsplash
Doloresz Katanich

By Doloresz Katanich

with AP

Text sizeAaAa

Conservation programmes are struggling for funding in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

A decline in tourism, caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, is leaving projects like Nairobi's Sheldrick Wildlife Trust short of money. They have been sheltering orphaned elephants, victims of poaching and human-wildlife conflict, since 1977. And tourists have paid for much of this mission.

Their crucial work is especially important in light of last year's news from the World Wildlife Foundation. The WWF estimate that by 2040 African elephants will be extinct if poaching and human-wildlife conflicts continue as today's rate.

Even though the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust is based in Kenya, last year they teamed up with artists Gillie and Marc. The collaboration left a herd of 21 life-sized bronze elephants sitting across the heart of London as a reminder of the #ElephantsOfTomorrow campaign.Each sculpture includes the name of the orphan they symbolise.

View this post on Instagram

Today was a big day for elephants, as we joined internationally acclaimed artists @gillieandmarcart for the opening of their latest sculpture, "The Orphans,” a monumental installation dedicated to the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust and our life-saving Orphans' Project. Nestled in the heart of London, on the lawn at Marble Arch, 20 bronze elephants, representing real-life orphans successfully rescued by the Trust, stand around a full-size mother figure, who sits at their center. Beautifully sculpted, the elephants will live here for the next 12 months, creating critically needed awareness of the plight facing elephants and our work to protect them. The orphans are the #ElephantsofTomorrow and in supporting them, they can return to the wild when grown, protected by our field teams and able to start their own families, just like Wendi, Edie, Mweya and so many other orphans we have saved. Find out more about this incredible sculpture, which is open to all, at: elephantsoftomorrow.com

A post shared by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (@sheldricktrust) on

Most viewed