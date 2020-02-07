Fed up of opting for dark chocolate and a bottle of wine? One way to treat your man this Valentine’s Day is to buy him a niche, sustainable gift he can show off about to his friends.

From cufflinks made out of recycled wood, to socks that save endangered orangutans, take your pick from our selection below.

Critically Endangered Socks

Socks might already be your go-to when it comes to man-friendly presents, but what about socks with an ethical difference. Critically Endangered Socks help protect some of the world’s most threatened species - each pair is dedicated to one particular animal. It all started when founder Dom Desmond visited Borneo’s northern jungles and saw the majestic critically endangered orangutans in the wild for the first time. Dom says, “we must act now if we want to rescue some of the earth’s most beautiful creatures from the brink of extinction.”

Take your pick from the Sumatran Elephant to the Maui Dolphin, or even better, a stripy pack of five. The socks are perfect for animal lovers and are made from a soft and sustainable blend of bamboo and cotton, arriving in recycled cardboard packaging.

Each pair is £12 from Critically Endangered Socks.

Recycled Rubber (motorbike tyre) Vegan Belt

Motorbike leather vegan belt Michal Podrucki Michal Podrucki

This stylish vegan belt is made out of recycled rubber from reclaimed motorbike tyres. Unlike the tyre which has come to the end of its useful life, this hardwearing rubber belt is only just getting started. The belts are hand-made and come in a variety of sizes to suit your man. No two products are the same.

The belt is £38 from Paguro Upcycle.

Plant trees in the name of love

Plant a forest -

Instead of buying a material gift this year, why not plant some trees in your loved one’s name? Offset Earth is a subscription service that plants trees on the basis of your monthly donations. It invests your money into projects that remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere and creates you an interactive profile so you can watch your forest grow over time.

You can plant trees with Offset Earth for only £4.50 a month.

Surprise him with a Valentine’s meal from food waste

Two bowls of noodles from retailers with surplus food -

Going out to a fancy restaurant on the day of love is lovely, but it always ends up being a pricey evening and a lot of fuss. Wouldn’t you rather get delicious food delivered, to go with a cuddle on the sofa? Instead of buying new food, now you can use app Karma to rescue unwanted food from restaurants and retailers around London.

1.3 billion tonnes of food waste is generated annually all over the world – it’s one of the most pressing issues our planet faces today. So one of the best things you can do is take advantage of surplus food retailers don’t need.

Surplus food from Karma is hugely discounted at often half the price. Spicy noodles might go from £8 to £4, while a Salmon Crunch Sushi set would go from £7.90 to £3.99.

A massage in the comfort of his own home

A massage at home Urban Mobile Wellness

Save on transport costs and abandon the 'Spa Day' idea, it’s much easier and comfier to have a couple’s massage booked in at home. Wellness app Urban have massage therapists and beauty practitioners on call who come straight to your house at your convenience. Choose from Urban Classic and Deep Tissue massages, osteopathy or a cleansing facial.

Prices depend on where you are based in the UK but an Urban Classic massage starts from £59 for 60 mins.

Sustainable, merino wool running trainers

If he’s in need of some new trainers, and you feel like splashing out, then make sure to go for these eco-friendly runners from Giesswein. The family owned company make the trainers in Austria, from high-quality merino wool. This means they are hyper lightweight, flexible and very durable.

The brand truly lives up to its sustainable credentials, with 0% oil use in products, 0% wasted material and 90% recycled water in production.

You can buy the trainers in 14 colours for £119 a pair at Giesswein.

Recycled Skateboard Wooden Round Cufflinks

Round Skateboard Cufflinks Paguro Upcycle

Does he wear a suit? Men love cufflinks, but may never have considered buying some made from recycled wood. These are extremely chic, with silver plated links, and are handcrafted from old and broken skateboards. The skateboards were salvaged from landfill, recycled and then turned into these beautiful accessories for men. Each pair is a one-of-a-kind and make for the talking point of any outfit.

The cufflinks are £25 from Paguro Upcycle.