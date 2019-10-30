Sifting through old stuff isn't the most exciting way to spend your weekend. But it is becoming a more common way to spend it because, when the hard work pays off and you find the perfect hidden gem to add to your home, there is an unrivalled sense of achievement.

Vintage furniture is becoming more and more popular as interior design styles come and fade out of fashion, then come roaring back in again.

Buying a new piece of furniture (typically made in Asia) also has a carbon footprint 16 times that of it's antique equivalent each year, according to a study by the International Antiques and Collectors Fairs. It just goes to show, green credentials and a stunning home don't have to be mutually exclusive.

Combing through vintage stores is not for the faint-hearted. So we've rounded up 9 of our favourite vintage furniture Instagram accounts to whet your appetite.

1. Mustard Vintage

Mustard Vintage is a UK based company founded by Simon and Gemma who both have a genuine love for vintage furniture. Quitting their jobs to take their hobby to the next level, the couple aspire to make a positive impact on the environment by upcycling, restoring and sending your goods with no-flat packing. They collect furniture from different eras and even provide a service where they source your treasures for you. Their ethos is, "if we wouldn’t have it in our own home, we just don’t buy it".

2. The Old Cinema London

This former cinema turned antique department store has been running for 40 years and doesn't look like it stopping anytime soon. Not only does the shop sell items with a wealth of history but the shop itself was a former Edwardian Palace and brags 10,000 square feet of selling space. The Instagram is a great account to get interior inspiration from - just look at this mustard yellow love seat.

3. Doe and Hope

Doe and Hope describe themselves as "a concoction of old money, dramatic decorative and faded gentility". The morbidly theatrical and unique objects have starred on huge films sets like Game of Thrones and we couldn't be less surprised. Be sure to give them a follow even just to add to your feed's aesthetic.

4. Decorative Antiques UK

This East Sussex antiques shop is teaming with authentic 18th to 20th century Swedish and French antiques. Their dreamy Instagram account is what dreams are made of, with chalky worn finishes throughout.

5. LASSCO

With two accounts to browse, Lassco is an interior design godsend. Dealing with with salvage and reclamation since the 1970s, the trendy London sites show off the enviable interiors of @lasscobrunswickhouse, @lasscoropewalk where you can eat and even get married. On weekends the markets sell stylish relics and a great selection of chairs.

6. Punch the Clock

This trendy, Hackney-based shop isn't just a cool name. Feast your eyes on these gorgeous cow-hide twin chairs - and you won't hate the prices too much either.

7. Tat London

House & Garden stylist, Charlie Porter's Instagram will not let you down when it comes to interior. Her account is to die for and her online shop is too. With a kitsch playful aesthetic her vintage objects are more decorative than furniture based, but lovely nonetheless.

8. Ceraudo

Ceraudo is a Vintage furniture company run by sisters Emily and Victoria. Born out of a desire to find furniture that doesn't burn a hole in your pocket, the sisters set out to curate, source and inspire with their shop. Collecting unique pieces which range from 'Art Deco lemonade sets to Louis XVI-style mahogany bouillotte tables' the Instagram account encompasses a diverse array of pieces with a plethora of prices.

9. Cart House

Cart House is based in Bristol and stocks a great selection of restored pieces, ranging from wooden cabinets, tables, to upholstered furniture. They have a nice edit of English and European finds and stock textiles and home ware. Be sure to keep an eye on their instagram for their best finds.

See more | European vintage furniture Instagrams to browse: @chairchaise, @whitecocooning, @vivre_interieur, @vntg.design.