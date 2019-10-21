The trend for socially-conscious accessories has reached new heights with the launch of a new online jewellery shop that allows every buyer to become a humanitarian.

Each purchase made at The Jewel In Giving automatically donates 12.5% of the purchase price to one of a range of charities participating in the scheme. The organisation receiving the donation is chosen by the shopper.

The vast array of charities that stand to benefit from this new way of shopping include health, educational, environmental, arts and humanitarian aid organisations among others from the US and across the world.

With its “competitively priced” jewellery ranging in cost from under $200 to in excess of $8,000, the charitable donations can easily run into hundreds of dollars.

The Florida-based company insists every component of the company has been built within a socially conscious framework. Its goods are made with materials including recycled gold, ethically sourced diamonds and gemstones, as well as a variety of lab-grown diamonds. Meanwhile, its jewellery boxes and marketing materials make use of recycled papers, in a bid to ensure customers feel good about their entire experience.

"Philanthropy and eCommerce jewellery shopping are no longer mutually exclusive,” says Matteo Valcavi, director of marketing for The Jewel In Giving.

"Customers are drawn to our site for the best prices and highest quality pieces, while at the same time, they leave with a purchase that actually makes a difference in the world. This is a win-win for everyone."

The Jewel In Giving was launched as the next step in the evolution of a 30-year-old family-owned wholesale diamond and jewellery business, whose owners were passionate about giving, having racked up more than 20 years of involvement with philanthropic projects, they said.