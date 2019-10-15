Sustainable fashion is making its way into the mainstream, with new brands popping up at every turn. And while eco-friendly style used to come with a hefty price tag, it’s becoming more readily available at amounts that won’t break the bank.

Here, we take a look at a few of the new brands looking to enter into the evermore saturated ethical fashion market. Each of these projects is seeking funding from members of the public who believe in the concept and make it available to the wider market.

Phoenx

Eco-travel is all well and good, but mass travel has led to an influx of cheap suitcases that don’t last very long. So the notion of environmentally-friendly luggage seems a no-brainer.

Phoenx is hoping to bring that to fruition. Its hard-shell cases are made with a host of waste materials including fishing nets, carpets, recycled plastics, rubber and aluminium. The brand has also partnered with non-profit organisation Oceanic Global to ensure it does its bit to protect the oceans.

The suitcases come in white and black with an outer shell made from tough, 100% recycled polycarbonate and an aluminium handle built above the skin to maximise space. Inside, they boast a dividing vacuum-sealed laundry bag and removable ultra-thin backpack.

Dizaind

Meanwhile Swiss handbag brand Dizaind is on a mission to revolutionise fashion with its new line of handbags and accessories - all made with recycled plastic.

The brand claims producing its range with a vegan-friendly 'recycled plastic imitation of leather' means 60% lower energy usage than making a leather equivalent. It has also calculated a 30% reduction in CO2 emitted and a 96% decrease in water waste production.

Its sustainability credentials go even further than that. For each product sold, it has committed to planting a tree through its partnership with the Trillion Tree Project.

Dizaind is even catering to those desiring a truly unique bag by offering customers the option to design their own bag in its virtual studio, choosing colours and materials for each component, adding custom straps and tassels and monogramming it. The bags are handmade by a small Italian atelier.

New Movements

Scandinavian sneaker brand New Movements is set to launch two styles when its crowdfunding round comes to an end in November.

The Huk and Åpne trainers aim to deliver a stylish yet minimal look made with premium quality recycled materials. They’re set to go on sale around the £200 mark, with the brand hoping to entice eco-conscious customers who don’t want to downgrade their style to become more sustainable.

The brand uses 2.5kg of plastic (equal to 200 plastic bottles) salvaged from the ocean in each pair of shoes. In fact, 90% of its materials come from recycled and circular European sources, according to the brand, including soles made with 80% recycled rubber that’s free from plastic. The uppers on the other hand are made from gold-certified Italian leather.

