Today we are on Global Climate Strike

Today the Euronews Living team is joining millions of people, like you and I, on a giant strike that is happening worldwide. We’ve decided to turn off our computers for one day to protest next to climate activists and the general public in the streets of London.

We are taking a stand against the generalised inaction towards climate emergency threatening our planet as a whole, and show our solidarity with climate strikers demanding an “end to the age of fossil fuels”.

Today won’t be ‘business as usual’ - even though business for us usually means covering sustainable lifestyle and eco-news. We will let our actions speak louder than our words.

We’ll be back tomorrow with more articles and stories.

Until then, find @euronewsliving on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Euronews Living team

For more information on Global Climate Strike click here.