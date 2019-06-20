6 items to pack in your suitcase for a sustainable beach holiday

Nowadays, we are becoming more and more conscious of the impact of our holidays on the planet. We’re moving towards booking eco-resorts, carbon offsetting when we book our flights and trying to eat local and seasonal ingredients when we eat out. But how can we ensure we’ve packed a sustainable suitcase?

Everyone knows the best kind of holiday involves lounging by the pool or on a sun lounger on the beach, doing absolutely nothing – for once! Below are 6 tips to help make your chosen beach holiday more environmentally conscious:

Choose sun cream that doesn't pollute the ocean

Reef Safe Ocean-Friendly Sun Cream Green People

Green People's Reef Safe Ocean-Friendly Sun Cream for sensitive skin not only provides UVA & UVB protection but 84% of its ingredients are certified as organic. The ocean-friendly and water repellent properties make this the perfect choice of sun cream if you’re planning on a day of coral snorkelling or simply taking a dip in the ocean to cool off. The days of watching a layer of sun lotion float ominously on the surface of the ocean water are over!

Buy sustainable swimwear

Nylon is the main material used in swimwear because it is durable. However nylon is made of plastic, which is non-biodegradable, and requires a lot of energy and water to produce. So make way for Econyl® - the new eco-friendly fabric which is made from recycled plastics, with a manufacturing process that greatly reduces waste and emissions. To find swimwear made from this fabric, we recommend the brand Stay Wild Swim as it uses Econyl® yarn made from marine plastic waste. They’re not only sustainable and practical, the products are incredibly aesthetically pleasing too.

Choose a deodorant with natural ingredients

Jasmine Tea Sensitive Skin Deodorant Stick Schmidts

Most deodorants contain ingredients that are not kind to the earth, however, your daily underarm necessity is getting a makeover. Natural deodorants are becoming increasingly popular, but what exactly does natural mean? You want to look out for products that are aluminium free and are ideally certified as vegan. Schmidts' jasmine tea deodorant helps minimise odour while using only natural ingredients.

Use an eco-friendly wash bag

Washbag OneNine5

OneNine5 has created a wash bag which has a lining made from 100% recycled plastic, so you can now pack all your beauty product essentials in eco-friendly style. Inside the wash bag is also a reusable and detachable airport clear liquid bag so you don’t have to accept the throwaway bags offered at security, genius! The packaging is biodegradable and made from recycled materials too. Some airlines now offer sustainable amenities kits too, so the work is done for you!

Keep your lips hydrated with eco-oils

Sometimes, even though we try to protect our lips from too much exposure to sun, both wind and sea salt can also make them feel dry and sore. Votary’s new Natural Lip Oil is made with 100% natural plant oils and offers effective lip hydration and a beautiful shine without being sticky. This product contains many natural ingredients such as watermelon, apricot and coconut - sounds good enough to eat!

Remove your make-up with water

Cleansing pads Face Halo

For years we have used make up remover wipes without being fully in the knowledge that they contain plastic. We’re slowly moving towards sustainable ways of taking off our make-up, so we are pleased to hear that Face Halo’s cleansing pads have come along. They’re made from animal-friendly Halotech fibre strands and the best thing is, you don’t even need to use a cleanser, just water will do. It’s effective, trust us!