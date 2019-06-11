Penélope Cruz launches sustainable jewellery collection with Swarovski

Jewellery brands are becoming increasingly conscious of environmental and ethical concerns raised in regards to sourcing diamonds, gold and gemstones. Iconic brand Swarovski and film star Penélope Cruz are working together to pave the way to making jewellery sustainable, without forfeiting luxury design.

This June, Academy Award-winning actress, activist and humanitarian Penélope Cruz launched her latest Fine Jewellery collection with Atelier Swarovski at Harvey Nichols. The collection is an inspiring model of what conscious luxury should look like, as only responsibly sourced materials are used.

Cruz hopes that the collaboration will encourage jewellery buyers to be more aware of the benefits of environmentally conscious practices, and inspire the individual to make a difference. Cruz wanted this latest collection to be more “vintage” and “classical” and we think the actress has done exactly that.

Swarovski jewellery Swarovski

Penélope Cruz affirms that sustainability is right at the heart of the new jewellery range:

“I feel like I am very lucky and privileged to be part of this project because what Nadja Swarovski says, she practices, it is not just words, she strives towards sustainability every day in her life and I am very proud to be sitting next to her. I have been learning a lot from her. She is very inspiring. It’s not just about the collection and the design, what I value the most is what I am learning, especially from Nadja Swarovski, about sustainability and different ways of doing things. What she is doing is very inspiring and she is challenging other brands to do the same.”

Executive board member Nadja Swarovski also adds: “We are trying to demonstrate that luxury and sustainability can go hand in hand. In the past there was such a perception that these two don’t, that the two cannot coincide, but actually we are really trying to demonstrate the opposite.”

In 2018, Swarovski continued to expand its sustainable materials to include:

Swarovski Created Diamonds

Swarovski Created Gemstones

Swarovski Genuine White Topaz sourced from Rondonia, Brazil and Sri Lanka

18-karat Fairtrade Gold

The Atelier is continually working towards lowering its environmental impact and we encourage other jewellery producers to follow in their footsteps!