By Euronews

Doctors report a man from Germany has been vaccinated 217 against the COVID-19 virus with no negative medical symptoms.

A German man who was vaccinated against coronavirus 217 times in the last 29 months has reportedly shown no side-effects, according to a study published in the Lancet Infectious Diseases journal.

The 62-year-old showed no sign of being infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

The man, from Magdeburg in Germany, said he was vaccinated so many times for "personal reasons" according to researchers from the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg.

Researchers contacted the man after hearing about him from a newspaper and asked if they could undertake tests to examine his body's response to the multiple COVID-19 jabs.

The team found that the man had higher levels of certain immune cells and antibodies against the virus which causes COVID-19 than people who had received three vaccinations, but otherwise, the man did not show any signs of a compromised immune system.