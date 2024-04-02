Citizens against climate change: Every little action helps

Climate activists Olivia Mandle and Francisco Vera share their perspectives with Euronews.

Climate change should be at the top of the global political agenda, at least, that's what the new generation of activists who are mobilising in favour of nature, think.

Olivia Mandle is an ambassador for the European Climate Pact and is based in Barcelona, she is just 16 years old. She was only 12 when she invented the 'Jelly Cleaner', a tool to combat microplastics in the sea.

"This is our only home. They are trying to find life on other planets, but we don't have to focus on that. We have to focus on the solutions to save this planet," said Mandle.

"It's true that when you're faced with a climate emergency, you don't know what's going to happen in the future. Fear is a human emotion that reminds us that we have something worth fighting for. What's not right is not doing anything in the face of that fear."

Francisco Vera Manzanares is 14 years old and has been involved in activism since he was a young child. He is an EU goodwill ambassador in Colombia, where he has a huge following.

"We are reaching a point of no return in which the climate, ecosystems and the health of the planet are worsening. When I saw all this, I decided to take action," he said.

"If your house catches on fire, what do you do? You run away, right? Well, you don't have to run away, you have to face the fire."

"What happens when someone is depressed? What do doctors recommend? Go for a run. That's what you do: get out, run and move. Often people hope but don't act to make things really happen. This is my invitation, to have hope, but in action," Vera concluded.