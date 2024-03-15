Lawmakers backed a number of energy and environment files during the European Parliament plenary held in Strasbourg from March 11-14, with some legislative files ready for EU Council approval and others remaining in the pipeline for the next EU mandate.

MEPs rubber-stamped a bill designed to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the EU building stock, another to limit air, water and soil pollution from industrial operations and a final one aimed at reducing transport emissions.

The laws to protect consumers from misleading green claims, and to reduce food waste and bring about greater responsibility for textile producers will be followed-up by the next parliament, after the EU elections held between 6-8 June.

European performance of buildings

One of the pillars of the European Green Deal, the European Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) got the green-light from lawmakers with 370 votes in favour and 199 against on Tuesday (March 12). Among the many provisions, the EPBD will launch a renovation wave across Europe’s worst-performing buildings, mandate zero-emission buildings from 2030 and make rooftop solar the norm to tackle the 36% of EU GHG emissions emanating from buildings.

Former deputy prime minister from Italy Matteo Salvini: "We will oppose it [EPBD], in the name of common sense and realism, as a government but above all as Italians. A house is a precious good, the fruit of a life of sacrifices, a place of memories and affections.”

European Heat Pump Association secretary-general Thomas Nowak: “I am particularly happy to see that the loophole of ‘fossil boilers that can run on e-fuels and should hence not be considered as fossils’ has remained closed.”

Green claims

A bill to be concluded in the next EU mandate, the Green Claims Directive was overwhelmingly backed by MEPs with 467 votes in favour and 65 against on Tuesday (March 12). Lawmakers voted on a series of rules to protect consumers from greenwashing and requiring companies to prove their green claims, including carbon offsets, through a third-party verification system.

MEP Cyrus Engerer (Malta/S&D): “Our agreement on this text ends the proliferation of deceitful green claims which have tricked consumers for far too long.”

Carbon Market Watch, expert on global carbon markets, Lindsay Otis: "A big problem is the heavy reliance on a weak CRCF [EU carbon removal certification framework] and the fact that every industry already claims their emissions are residual. By taking this approach, the parliament risks setting this up for failure.”

Industrial emissions

Lawmakers rubber-stamped the Industrial Emissions Directive on Tuesday (March 12) with 393 votes in favour and 173 against, setting up mandatory and stricter GHGs emission reduction levels for heavily polluting industries such as large combustion plans, refineries, waste treatment and incineration and livestock farms, among others. The bill is meant to curb air, water and soil pollution from industrial installations.

MEP Radan Kanev (Bulgaria/EPP): “[The vote] demonstrates that zero pollution goals can be achieved without placing an additional administrative burden on businesses and especially on European farmers.”

Climate Action Network Europe, industry transformation policy coordinator Boris Jankowiak: “Even though far from civil society’s expectations, it still is a cornerstone to kick off the much-needed industry transformation.”

Waste framework

Another legislative file to be followed-up by the new parliament, the Waste Framework Directive was massively backed by MEPs on Wednesday (March 13) by 514 votes in favour and 20 against, in a vote meant to reduce food and textile waste. Parliament wants to reduce at least 20% in food processing and manufacturing and 40% per capita in retail, restaurants, food services and households. Lawmakers also agreed to extend producer responsibility (EPR) schemes for textile producers.

MEP Anna Zalewska (Poland/ECR): “Parliament has come up with targeted solutions to reduce food waste, such as promoting 'ugly' fruits and veggies … For textiles, we also want to include non-household products, carpets and mattresses, as well as sales via online platforms."

European Waste Management Association (FEAD) president Claudia Mensi: “‘Only a small part of discarded textiles is today reused and recycled. If the separate collection is well implemented in 2025, we will have big amounts available in the EU, but we also need the capacity to sort, prepare for reuse and recycle this waste.”

Euro 7 emission standards

The latest set of (non-CO2) emissions standards for new road vehicles sold in Europe, Euro 7, was adopted on Wednesday (March 13) by 297 votes to 170. Environmental and public health campaigners deplored the provisional agreement struck on 18 December after MEPs and government delegates agreed to freeze limits for harmful pollutants such as NOx and SOx at current levels for cars and vans, although it does add new restrictions on particulate matter generated by tyres and brakes that will also apply to electric models. The majority of Greens, S&D and Left group lawmakers opposed.

MEP Michael Bloss (Germany/Greens): “This is fatal for Europe as an automobile location and a declaration of bankruptcy for conservative economic policy.”

European Automobile Manufacturers director Sigrid de Vries: “Today’s Euro 7 vote has put the focus where it matters most – on future-oriented challenges such as vehicle brake emissions for cars and vans and electric vehicle battery requirements.”

