Scotland aims to generate enough energy from green sources to cater for its own needs and to contribute to other countries’ electricity supply.

Renewable power sources generated enough energy to meet 100 per cent of Scotland’s electricity demand in 2022, recently released government data shows.

Green energy such as wind and hydro generated the equivalent of 113 per cent of Scotland’s gross electricity consumption.

This was 26 per cent more than in 2021.

Scotland’s Energy Secretary Neil Gray hailed the news as a “significant milestone” for the country’s renewables sector.

Scotland generates over 100 per cent of electricity from renewables

Data from the Scottish Government shows that green power sources produced more than enough electricity for the country’s demand in 2022.

It coincided with a drop in electricity consumption in the country by 4 per cent to 22,040 gigawatt hours.

Scotland aims to generate enough energy from green sources to cater for its own needs and to contribute to other countries’ electricity supply, Gray said in a press statement.

“For the first time Scotland has produced more renewable electricity than it consumed, demonstrating the enormous potential of Scotland’s green economy,” said Gray.

“Scotland has the skills, talent and natural resources to become a global renewables powerhouse.

“Our ambition is not only to generate enough green electricity to power Scotland’s homes and businesses, but also export electricity to our neighbours, supporting jobs here in Scotland and the decarbonisation ambitions of our partners.”

Gray said the significant growth in renewables aims to create a climate-friendly energy system that provides “affordable, resilient and clean energy supplies for Scotland’s households, businesses and communities.”

Renewables sector ‘held back’ by lack of government investment

Scotland’s government is poised to publish its green industrial strategy and the steps it will take to “maximise the benefits that Scotland’s abundant natural resources can deliver in creating new jobs and opportunities across the country,” according to Gray.

However, he added that progress is being slowed by issues such as grid capacity and called on the UK government for more funding to boost advances in the renewables sector.

“In a number of areas progress is being held back by factors such as grid capacity and the lack of a market mechanism for the likes of pumped hydro storage, which is why we need urgent investment from the UK government now and more consistent commitment to industry in the years ahead,” Gray said.