Good morning! We’re into double digits at the COP28 climate conference, with final negotiations beginning tomorrow.

The theme for day 10 is food, agriculture and water. There’s already been some progress at COP on this front, with a new Emirates Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems and Climate Action launched last week. Signed by over 130 countries, it asks them to integrate food systems into national climate plans (known as “nationally determined contributions” or NDCs) before COP30 in Brazil.

Yesterday we learnt that Azerbaijan has been confirmed as next year’s COP host - a controversial move given the Eastern European country’s oil reliance.

And thousands of campaigners inside the inner blue zone marched for climate justice and called for a ceasefire in Gaza. Take a look back at other key developments from day 9: