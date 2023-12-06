08:57

COP28 boasts almost €80 billion so far

COP28 has mobilised over $83 billion (€77.3 billion) for climate finance in its first five days, according to the presidency.

Delegates can’t miss the sight of progress: it’s being blown up on giant screens at the impressive Expo City venue.

A rotating series of messages are informing attendees that 11 pledges and declarations have been launched.

These include the Global Renewables and Energy Efficiency Pledge, endorsed by 123 countries; the Declaration on Climate and Health, with 132 nations behind it; the Declaration on Climate Finance, endorsed by just 13 countries; and Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter which has been endorsed by 52 companies, representing 40 per cent of global oil production.

Meanwhile the $83 billion includes $726 million (€672 million) in Loss and Damage pledges.