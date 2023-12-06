The UN summit in the UAE continues, as a new report warns that the planet is on the brink of five catastrophic climate tipping points.
COP28 boasts almost €80 billion so far
COP28 has mobilised over $83 billion (€77.3 billion) for climate finance in its first five days, according to the presidency.
Delegates can’t miss the sight of progress: it’s being blown up on giant screens at the impressive Expo City venue.
A rotating series of messages are informing attendees that 11 pledges and declarations have been launched.
These include the Global Renewables and Energy Efficiency Pledge, endorsed by 123 countries; the Declaration on Climate and Health, with 132 nations behind it; the Declaration on Climate Finance, endorsed by just 13 countries; and Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter which has been endorsed by 52 companies, representing 40 per cent of global oil production.
Meanwhile the $83 billion includes $726 million (€672 million) in Loss and Damage pledges.
2023 is officially the hottest year in history
It was already virtually certain, but Copernicus, Europe’s Climate Change Service, has now declared that 2023 will be the hottest year in recorded history.
November was the sixth consecutive month to break records: with an average daily temperature of 14.22 degrees Celsius, exceeding 2020's record by 0.32 degrees.
“There have been new records for six months in a row and two seasons. This extraordinary November means that 2023 will be the hottest year since records began," says Samantha Burgess, the deputy director of the service.
The conference is approaching a mid-point, with negotiators soon to hand over to ministers to thrash out the final details of key texts on the global stocktake, fossil fuels and more.
Around this negotiating core, today’s focus turns to transport, urbanisation and the built environment - colossal sectors that need to decarbonise urgently.
It comes as the Global Tipping Points report is released, showing that five vital thresholds already risk being crossed. The collapse of vast ice sheets in Greenland and the West Antarctic and the death of coral reefs in warm waters are two such shifts that could trigger “devastating domino effects,” according to report lead Tim Lenton from the UK's University of Exeter.
At various events today, city and transport leaders will be discussing what they can do to reduce the carbon pollution that is fuelling the climate crisis. There’s also a four-hour long 'global sustainable aviation forum' - though it’s less clear what that will achieve.
Record fossil fuel lobbyists, Europe's deadly emissions and cooling pledges on day 6
An analysis by the Kick Big Polluters Out (KBPO) coalition revealed that at least 2,456 fossil fuel lobbyists have been granted access to COP28. They say that is significantly more people than almost every country delegation. Only Brazil with 3081 people and the host country UAE with 4409 outnumber them.