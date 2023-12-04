Visit Euronews

People participate in a demonstration for loss and damage at COP28.
People participate in a demonstration for loss and damage at COP28. Copyright AP Photo/Peter Dejong
By Rosie Frost
We're bringing you all the latest stories from the UN climate conference in Dubai.

Welcome to our coverage of COP28 from Dubai. Stay tuned for the latest updates from the UN climate conference.

09:30

We're live from COP28! 

Climate Now: How can we survive the heatwaves to come?

For our latest Climate Now debate, broadcast live from COP28, we'll be discussing why extreme weather events are on the rise, and how the climate crisis is impacting global health.
09:15

There have also been more protests in the blue zone this morning. One had people dressed in Pikachu costumes calling for a fossil fuel phaseout. 

Credit: AP Photo/Peter Dejong

Another saw participants passionately call for climate justice and the end of fossil fuels. 
 

Credit: Rosie Frost/Euronews
08:15
At a press conference this morning, Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley thanked COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber for the progress that has been made on climate finance. 
"Adaptation, mitigation, loss and damage: those have been the three areas that we've been focused on for the last few years," she said. 
Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley speaks at a news conference at COP28. Credit: AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili
"This has probably been the most progress we've seen in the last 12 months on finance - but we're not where we need to be yet."
"First of all, I want to give thanks to Dr Sultan for his leadership and his determination that we should leave Dubai with progress even if we're not at the final destination," the Prime Minister added.  
08:00

Good morning from Dubai! Before we kick off our coverage for today, here's a summary of what you missed yesterday. 

Pope Francis and the Grand Imam came together to call for urgent climate action. Though the Pope was too unwell to visit Dubai, a video message from him was played at the inauguration of the first-ever Faith Pavillion.  

In another first, today was the first time there has been a dedicated day for health at a COP. Many have used the day to emphasise the undeniable link between health and climate change from heat causing tropical diseases to spread to the damage done by air pollution. 

“Climate change doesn’t need to be on a death certificate for us to be confident that climate change is causing deaths,” Diarmid Campbell-Lendrum, WHO’s head of climate and health, said.

With peace also the theme of the day, there were a number of protests at the UN climate conference including a call for a ceasefire in Gaza. Protests are an unusual sight in the UAE and are only allowed inside the climate conference under very strict guidelines. 

Countries also recognised the need to boost financial support for climate resilience in war-torn and fragile settings. Global peacebuilding charity International Alert says it is a big step in the right direction but conflict and climate change need to become a regular part of global climate talks. 

And for today, the themes at COP28 today are finance, trade, gender equality and accountability. 

