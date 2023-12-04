08:15

At a press conference this morning, Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley thanked COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber for the progress that has been made on climate finance.

"Adaptation, mitigation, loss and damage: those have been the three areas that we've been focused on for the last few years," she said.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley speaks at a news conference at COP28. Credit: AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili

"This has probably been the most progress we've seen in the last 12 months on finance - but we're not where we need to be yet."

"First of all, I want to give thanks to Dr Sultan for his leadership and his determination that we should leave Dubai with progress even if we're not at the final destination," the Prime Minister added.