UN Secretary General: COP28 must aim for a complete 'phaseout' of fossil fuels

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said that COP28 should aim for a complete "phaseout" of fossil fuels. "I think it would be a pity if we would stay in a vague and noncommittal 'phase-down' whose real meaning would not be obvious for anybody," he told AFP before he boarded his flight to Dubai.

"We have the potential, the technologies and the capacity and the money - because the money is available, its a question of making sure it goes in the right direction - to do what is necessary, not only to keep the 1.5C alive, but alive and well."

"The only thing that is still lacking is political will."