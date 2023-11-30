Follow the latest developments as world leaders arrive in Dubai.
Welcome to our live coverage of COP28. The Euronews Green is arriving in Dubai today, ready to bring you the latest from the UN climate summit.
Today we'll be sharing what's being said before the conference programme kicks off tomorrow.
UN Secretary General: COP28 must aim for a complete 'phaseout' of fossil fuels
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said that COP28 should aim for a complete "phaseout" of fossil fuels. "I think it would be a pity if we would stay in a vague and noncommittal 'phase-down' whose real meaning would not be obvious for anybody," he told AFP before he boarded his flight to Dubai.
"We have the potential, the technologies and the capacity and the money - because the money is available, its a question of making sure it goes in the right direction - to do what is necessary, not only to keep the 1.5C alive, but alive and well."
"The only thing that is still lacking is political will."
Good morning and welcome to our coverage of the first day of COP28 For the next two weeks, we'll be bringing you live coverage of the UN climate conference.
Today we'll see the opening ceremony and world leaders start arriving in Dubai. Notable absences include US President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping.
So what is COP28? COP stands for Conference of the Parties and, as the name suggests, this is the 28th iteration of the UN Climate Conference of the Parties.
The annual conferences bring together those who signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) - an international environmental treaty addressing climate change - 30 years ago.
Want to know more? Read our guide to COP28.