As global temperatures continue to rise, it's more important than ever that we have blue spaces to cool off. But are we looking after our seas, lakes and rivers as we should?

Summer 2023 was the hottest on record, with temperatures recorded at 0.66°C above average.

Especially in Southern Europe, thermometers frequently sat above 30 degrees, and outdoor bathing spots became popular with those looking to beat the heat.

But when planning trips to the beach, did you ever think about what you were swimming in?

According to a recent bathing report from the European Environment Agency and the European Commission, water in the EU is extremely clean, with minimum standards met at 95.9% of bathing sites.

That said, this doesn’t mean there aren’t pollution incidents.

Want to learn about European water quality and safe swimming?

Watch the full report for more.