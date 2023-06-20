Sweden is one of the world’s biggest exporters of wood-based materials. We meet the foresters trying to promote more sustainable practices for the industry.

Swedish Society for Nature Conservation Peter Jiborn stands in the middle of what was once a flourishing, lush forest. Now it is barren, bare and without any top soil – vital for biodiversity.

The forest was chopped down with a technique of clearcutting, employed by the industry as a quick and profitable way to cut down many trees

This is rather easy for the forest owners. They have a big machine and it's rather rational that they come in and take everything down in the same time. So they will have all the income in one year.

"I feel sad and angry and I think the (Swedish) State here uses it (the forest) only to provide (wood for) the industry and don't think there will be a great change. They will prefer (to plant) these pines and the new forest will be a dense forest with only pines," Jiborn says.

In Sweden, forests cover two-thirds of Sweden and many people rely on them for their livelihood. It’s the most forested country in the European Union.

Although known for its pro-environment ethos, Sweden’s ancient forests have disappeared, and been replaced by monoculture tree crops.

But people like Jiborn are on a mission to promote more sustainable practices for the industry.