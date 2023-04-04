Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport has announced it aims to eliminate overnight flights by the end of 2025.

It also wants to ban private jet flights within certain time periods.

The move is part of a push to reduce noise pollution and lower CO2 emissions, reports Dutch newspaper Het Parool.

The airport acknowledges that the decision could push up the price of holidays as a result. Here’s what we know so far.

Schiphol airport bans late night flights

Schiphol airport has announced plans to scrap all overnight flights by the end of 2025 in reaction to the noise disturbance caused to local residents.

The transport hub said the move would significantly reduce the “serious nuisance” that people living in the area have to deal with, according to an interview with CEO Ruud Sondag in Het Parool.

The ban on overnight flights would prevent “severe sleep disturbances” by over 54 per cent, the airport claimed.

Under the proposal, all commercial flights and cargo flights scheduled to depart between midnight and 6am would be halted as well as those landing between midnight and 5am.

The idea is to begin gradually phasing out night flights starting this November. Around 10,000 flights a year currently run during overnight hours.

Schiphol bans private jet flights

The airport’s authorities have also said they will eliminate all private jet flights that take off and land at Schiphol during certain times in a bid to reduce emissions.

Schiphol will also prohibit noisy, outdated aircraft from using the airport.

“We and others have been campaigning for a ban on private jets and an end to excess emissions inequality. This is a great first step,” tweeted activist group Scientist Rebellion Netherlands.

Will Schiphol’s night flight ban increase holiday prices?

Schiphol CEO Sondag has acknowledged that eliminating overnight flights will be a challenge, particularly as it will need the cooperation of all airlines.

The airport acts as a transport hub where passengers frequently transfer between flights.

Budget airlines try to use aircraft as many times as possible during 24 hour periods meaning flights are often scheduled during night hours as well as the day.

The ban would mean some companies cutting routes, potentially leading to an increase in flight prices.

Transavia, an airline owned by Air France-KLM, would be one of the companies most affected as about 55 per cent of its flights depart from or land at Schiphol during night hours.

The airport is also continuing to cap passenger numbers in April and May due to staff shortages.

Between 6am and 1pm each day, flight companies are required to book 5 per cent fewer seats - or around 5,000 fewer passengers a day.