A bitcoin miner and tulip grower team up to reduce costs

As energy prices soar in Europe, creative ways are being found to recycle the heat generated during cryptocurrency mining processes.

Greenhouses growing tulips in south-east Rotterdam, require a lot of energy to keep warm through the winter. Meanwhile, cooling systems are usually needed to generate cryptocurrencies, due to a large amount of computing power required.

It's led to the beginning of an innovative partnership between a bitcoin miner and flower farmer in which everyone, including the environment, wins.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency mining have come into criticism in recent years for being extremely energy intensive, and therefore, not particularly green.

Spurred on by rising heating costs, this partnership in the Netherlands is trying to solve two problems, with one solution, while sticking to sustainable principles.

Click on the video above to see more.