UK government rejects findings of Misogyny In Music report

The UK government has rejected the recommendations suggested by the Misogyny In Music report to improve gender equality in the music industry.

Earlier this year, the Women And Equalities Committee (WEC) - a cross-party committee of MPs appointed to scrutinise the UK Government on equalities - held an inquiry into the music sector. The report looked at misogynistic attitudes in the industry and how these attitudes impact on the wider society.

It found that women were underrepresented in key roles across the industry, that sexual harassment and abuse was common, and that many women did not report the incidents as they worried about the detrimental impact on their careers - and whether they would be believed.

In addition to allegations of assault and harassment in the industry and “a focus on their (women’s) physical appearance,” the report mentioned the use of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), signed by alleged survivors who had been “threatened into silence”.

The committee concluded that the issue was "endemic" and called for urgent action to tackle the “boys club” and “gendered power imbalances” in an industry “dominated by self-employment.”

The recommendations to the UK government included installing new protections for freelance workers (to have the same protections from discrimination as full-time workers), protecting workers from sexual harassment, government and broader industry investment in getting non-male workers in male-dominated areas (sound engineering, production, A&R, etc.), as well as “a retrospective moratorium on NDAs”.

Months after the report was shared, the government rejected any recommended actions – a decision which has been met with disappointment within the music industry.

For the Government to choose not to make music safer for women is painfully disappointing, if sadly not surprising. The brilliant women who make our music industry what it is deserve better.” Deborah Annetts Chief Executive of the Independent Society of Musicians (ISM)

WEC committee chair Caroline Nokes MP said: “Ministers are letting women down with their feet dragging over NDAs. We have had platitudes and reassurance, but still no action despite evidence that the use of NDAs is rife, in far too many sectors, and they are being used to protect perpetrators and silence victims.”

The platitudes Nokes is referring to are the Department of Culture, Media and Sport comments: “Everyone should be able to work in the music industry without being subject to misogyny and discrimination.”

In a statement, the Department added: “The Government recognises the important role the music industry plays in improving access and opportunities for women. This includes the work of organisations such as Women in CTRL, whose aim is to advance sex equality in the music industry and GIRLSofGRIME, a grassroots talent development organisation supporting women in music.”

Hardly reassuring.

“The Misogyny in Music report should have been a moment of immediate and lasting change for the music industry,” said Deborah Annetts, the chief executive of the Independent Society of Musicians (ISM). “The report laid bare the incredibly serious problems the sector has and the entirely reasonable steps Government should take the rectify them. For the Government to choose not to make music safer for women is painfully disappointing, if sadly not surprising. The brilliant women who make our music industry what it is deserve better.”

Safe Gigs For Women commented: “We are saddened to read that this government has rejected the Misogyny in Music report published in January by the Women and Equalities Committee. Sexual violence changes lives - inaction is inexcusable.”

We urge the government to rethink its position and implement the recommendations from the report. Naomi Pohl General Secretary of Musicians’ Union

As for the Musicians’ Union, they have also voiced their disappointment at the government’s response.

“The MU are deeply disappointed in the government’s response to the Misogyny In Music report and shocked that the select committee’s recommendations have been rejected in this way,” said their General Secretary Naomi Pohl.

“Women from across the music industry have bravely shared their experiences of misogyny, sexual harassment and abuse as well as other very real barriers they face whilst working in the industry,” she continued. “The government had an opportunity to listen and learn from those lived experiences and implement the changes that the select committee’s report recommended. Instead, the government decided that women’s safety is not a priority. Again, survivors are not being listened to”.

“The Equality Act is out of date and does not reflect how people see themselves or how they work, it needs updating as a matter of urgency. The industry needs increased funding to support targeted action to improve diversity and an improved legislative framework that reflects the way musicians work. The government has committed to neither”.

“We urge the government to rethink its position and implement the recommendations from the report”, she concluded.

The ball is now in the ruling Conservative Party’s court – but as several online have commented, the refusal to enact any of the legislative recommendations made at the inquiry’s conclusion is hardly surprising...

