‘Partner Content’ is used to describe brand content that is paid for and controlled by the advertiser rather than the Euronews editorial team. This content is produced by commercial departments and does not involve Euronews editorial staff or news journalists. The funding partner has control of the topics, content and final approval in collaboration with Euronews’ commercial production department.

From Soviet jazz in the 1930s to the soothing score of Gasparyan’s duduk in the movie Gladiator, Armenian music has impressive range.

Today, Armenia’s rich musical traditions are alive and well. Whether it’s folk sounds accompanied by upbeat dance during folk music festival TARAZfest, or jazz ensembles performing at concert halls and clubs in Yerevan for International Jazz Day, Armenia’s arts and culture scene has something tuneful to offer all year-round.

One of the highlights of Armenia’s musical calendar is the Khachaturian International Festival, a classical music festival dedicated to Armenia’s famed 20th century composer, Aram Khachaturian.

One of the most widely celebrated classical music events in the region, the Khachaturian International Festival aims to promote cross-cultural dialogue through music while raising awareness of Khachaturian's legacy to music fans around the world, from late November to mid December 2024.

An homage to Armenia’s famed composer

Organised through the Aram Khachaturian Cultural Foundation in collaboration with the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, the Khachaturian International Festival is a vibrant showcase of the works of Armenia’s most prized composer. The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra performs under the baton of Artistic Director Sergey Smbatyan alongside a lineup of world-renowned solo musicians.

The 2023 edition of the Khachaturian International Festival saw celebrations like never before, to mark the 120th anniversary of Aram Khachaturian's birth. Yerevan Municipality, with the deep involvement of Mayor Tigran Avinayan, initiated several major projects which attracted thousands of spectators from around the world, highlighting the significance of the event on the international stage.

Features of the 2023 festival included a special jazz concert modernising Khachaturian’s compositions and outdoor performances of the composer’s famed ballets, including “Gayaneh” and “Spartacus”. Renowned international musicians also shared the spotlight, including cellist Astrig Siranossian, violinist Stella Chen and pianist Jean-Paul Gasparian.

Violinist Stella Chen Armenian State Symphony Orchestra

Armenia’s cultural riches

Armenia offers a full spectrum of arts and culture stretching back millennia, from prehistoric engravings and magnificent old architecture to exquisite miniature paintings and intricately coloured carpets. Each art form tells the story of Armenian resilience, as well as their creativity, self-expression and national values.

Alongside the Greeks and the Romans, Armenians hold some of the world’s oldest theatre traditions and ceremonial performances dedicated to ancient gods were common in the old kingdom. Hand-in-hand with Armenia’s theatrical prowess come impressive dance customs, as told through the spirited Kochari war dance and the fortress-imitating Berd, performed throughout the ages.

Musical accompaniment was a significant feature of ancient and medieval theatre in Armenia, which offered a seductive blend of Eastern and Western influences. This is said to have inspired the birth of opera and given rise to many successful

composers and conductors, such as the 19th century’s Tigran Chukhajian, founder of the Armenian National Opera and Ballet Theatre.

Other notable musicians to come out of Armenia include ‘Master of the Duduk’, Jivan Gasparyan, whose music is famously featured in the movie Gladiator, and Artemi Ayvazyan, a Soviet conductor and the founder of the Armenian State Jazz Orchestra.

Yerevan: A cultural symphony

A capital in tune with modern culture and traditional roots, Yerevan pulsates with a vibrant musical scene, having hosted distinguished musicians from around the globe, including Svyatoslav Richter, Emil Gilels, and Plácido Domingo. It was in Yerevan that English composer Benjamin Britten presented his concert series, and Soviet-Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich devised his 14th symphony.

Visitors to Yerevan can easily soak up the city’s exciting musical heritage, with impromptu performances on the street or in restaurants across the city. If you’re searching for more, the city’s jazz clubs or cocktail lounges can provide, as can bigger venues such as the resplendent Yerevan Opera Theatre and Aram Khachaturian Concert hall, which offer busy performance schedules year round.

Artistic Director Sergey Smbatyan Armenian State Symphony Orchestra

The 20th Khachaturian International Competition

This year, Yerevan will also host the 20th Khachaturian International Competition, launching on June 6th to coincide with Khachaturian's birth date. This international competition is designed to reveal young musical talents in a number of classical disciplines, with the 2024 jubilee edition focusing on the violin category.

Visit Armenia during the Khachaturian International Festival to be a part of this classical music extravaganza and witness the very best of Armenia’s arts and culture scene. Book your Armenia trip and concert tickets early to avoid disappointment.

Ready to experience the vivid soundscape of Armenian classical music in person? Here’s what you need to know:

Armenian State Symphony Orchestra website:Armsymphony.am

Khachaturian International Competition information page:View here

Khachaturian International Festival2024 (preliminary dates):

20 November - 16 December 2024

Khachaturian International Competition 2024 dates: 6-13 June 2024

Find out more about travelling in Armenia’s capital at VisitYerevan.am